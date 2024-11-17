Jon is going to negociate his $$$ to fight Aspinall

Dana is known to be fickle. GSP was his biggest star ever and he turned on him.Then Dana is going to start saying Jones is afraid to fight Aspinall and that he's ducking him.
He's not going to fight Aspinall. He's not dumb. He knows he's not fast enough anymore. No big advantage there.
It's going to be Alex.
This. He did it before.Prediction: Jones will ask for something so unrealistic and not get it.... and then pretend he wanted to fight Aspinall all along but UFC wouldn't pay him.
Book it.
Jones is ducking Aspinall like he ducked Francis. He won't say his name. He won't engage him. He won't even take interviews if he thinks the guy will ask him questions about Tom. There's a reason he took that fight with Gane the week Francis left and asked for $30 million to fight him, knowing he priced himself out. Go find those Dana interviews. This isn't rocket science.