Jon is going to negociate his $$$ to fight Aspinall

Rayess said:
Then Dana is going to start saying Jones is afraid to fight Aspinall and that he's ducking him.
Dana is known to be fickle. GSP was his biggest star ever and he turned on him.

The second Jon starts refusing the Aspinall fight, I suspect we might see "Jon Jones was never my friend" Dana White.
 
He's not going to fight Aspinall. He's not dumb. He knows he's not fast enough anymore. No big advantage there.

It's going to be Alex.
 
he's going to price himself out lol
giphy.gif
 
Yeah, can't wait for him to ask for 500M, like he did against Ngannou. <36>
 
"We gave jones an offer that would have made him the highest paid mma fighter but he decided to go the route of what's his name the guy that lost to Joshua that guy" - Dana
 
surgeyou1 said:
He's not going to fight Aspinall. He's not dumb. He knows he's not fast enough anymore. No big advantage there.

It's going to be Alex.
That's what I think. His speech will be like "I fought at HW to prove to myself that I could but it's time for me to come home and finish it where it all began, LHW."

Fights Pereira, retires.
 
Prediction: Jones will ask for something so unrealistic and not get it.... and then pretend he wanted to fight Aspinall all along but UFC wouldn't pay him.

Book it.
 
The only way OG hardcores like me will ever respect Jones, is if he fights Tom, win or lose.
 
NextGen said:
Prediction: Jones will ask for something so unrealistic and not get it.... and then pretend he wanted to fight Aspinall all along but UFC wouldn't pay him.

Book it.
This. He did it before.
 
he's earned the right to negotiate what he wants. he's always in top form, greatest fighter of our generation.
 
Jones is ducking Aspinall like he ducked Francis. He won't say his name. He won't engage him. He won't even take interviews if he thinks the guy will ask him questions about Tom. There's a reason he took that fight with Gane the week Francis left and asked for $30 million to fight him, knowing he priced himself out. Go find those Dana interviews. This isn't rocket science.
 
Dana isn't publicly talking bad about Jones right now. He's his only PPV attraction with Conor struggling with his drug habits and mental health.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Jones is ducking Aspinall like he ducked Francis. He won't say his name. He won't engage him. He won't even take interviews if he thinks the guy will ask him questions about Tom. There's a reason he took that fight with Gane the week Francis left and asked for $30 million to fight him, knowing he priced himself out. Go find those Dana interviews. This isn't rocket science.
<TrumpWrong1>
 
Like he was negotiating to fight ngannou. He had to say something and it had to be non committal so he has a way out. Then que the Jesus talk
 
