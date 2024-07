Well it appears I would either be Blaydes or Volkov right?



Even if there is this supposed "boogeyman"?



Jon Jones...personal/professional problems and issues aside such as failed tests, numerous public issues and charges, pulsing...he dominated the LHW division for years. He sat out, had more issues, but jumped to HW, got the belt, had a serious injury and taking the time to heal.



Some of us may be disappointed for the recovery time AND the UFC waiting for him to face Stipe. Many other worthy contenders at HW for his long waited arrival back to action.



At the end of the day, I am not upset at the Jones/Miocic match up. If Jones decides to retire, great.



Although I would love to see him fight 1-2 more times at HW, I think he retires and at least we won't have to wait 2 years in-between title shots!