I Can't Believe Whittaker Got Mogged Like That

Some things you just have to see first to accept and this is one of them. I understand Rob has been in many wars but it just felt like he could be the guy to test Khamzat and have an answer for that wrestling. He didn’t though and Khamzat wrecked his jaw and teeth. I actually thought Max did good in the Ilia fight and brought his best but man, seeing historically one of the best counter wrestlers to ever do it get ran over feels so weird. I think Khamzat can easily wreck DDP if he shows up like this, even despite DDPs ridiculous strength and size.
 
rob lost because of his poor dentition. those few teeth he had up front weren't enough to hold the line.

DDP brushes his teeth twice a day

robert-whittaker-with-tongue-out-03fmkvad1t05lqrc.jpg
 
Rob was fine, he was being panic wrestled but calmly surviving without issue until the injury.

Rob will choose to not fix the teeth so the same fluke won’t happen again.

WAR TEETHLESS ROB!!!
 
Seemed like he was surviving the first round barrage, until he wasn't.
 
In his first interview post fight he mentioned it's the same set of teeth that got pushed back in the DDP match as well apparently that he had to get fixed,a childhood issue as well
 
It is what it is. Rob will go in the books as one of the best to ever do it anyways. He is only 3 yrs older than Khamzat in the grand scheme of things but he's been around the block so many times that it is hard to believe.
 
Fluke injury, basically like Sugar vs Chito 1. Rob was defending just fine and letting Khamzat blow his wad, just happened to be some bizarre jaw break angle that wouldn't happen again in 1000 fights.
 
Sad to see Rob quit on us like that.
Is there even any use for a functioning jawbone and teeth except for eating?
 
Opponents are going to have to think twice before defending a choke from him now.

Do I give up my neck or get my face cranked and jaw shattered.
 
Khaosan said:
Rob was fine, he was being panic wrestled but calmly surviving without issue until the injury.
Exactly this. He even had an oral injury going into the Aliskerov fight which may have led to this injury. Khamzat did his job.
 
Rob Whitakamadov with a Muslim beard to protect the glass gums is the new mythical fighter
 
wh4tttt said:
Borz dds at your service.

Break your teeth then fix your teeth afterwards brother.
"You think you can get this Wisdom tooth back there out?"

"I am the Wolf, Brother"
 
