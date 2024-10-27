I Can’t Believe Whittaker Got Mogged Like That

Some things you just have to see first to accept and this is one of them. I understand Rob has been in many wars but it just felt like he could be the guy to test Khamzat and have an answer for that wrestling. He didn’t though and Khamzat wrecked his jaw and teeth. I actually thought Max did good in the Ilia fight and brought his best but man, seeing historically one of the best counter wrestlers to ever do it get ran over feels so weird. I think Khamzat can easily wreck DDP if he shows up like this, even despite DDPs ridiculous strength and size.