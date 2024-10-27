amazing how effective UFC PR is (Khamzat)

Those of us who know anything about fighting saw it. You literally couldn't make it any more clear if you tried. I had Khamzat in my sig before he joined UFC because I saw it.



1. He annihilated his UFC debut opponent taking 1 strike.

2. Then he annihilated his 2nd opponent 10 days later taking no strike / cutting another 15 pounds.

3. Then he annihilated his 3rd opponent shortly after taking no strike.

4. Then COVID happened/he didn't get to fight Leon Edwards which was the plan.

5. Then he annihilated Li Jinglang (ranked at bottom of top 10 at the time) after taking no strike.

6. Then he won a FOTY candidate vs the #2 ranked WW of Earth / Gilbert. I was at the fight. You should have heard the place. It absolutely exploded for Khamzat when he walked out, far more than the title fight which occurred later on the same card.



BUT THEN...

7. Then UFC PR blamed him for them fixing the event of UFC 271 in the most obviously doctored PR job in UFC history. The fans and media very publicly turned on the match (Khamzat executing Nate) and lambasted the UFC for the match in the media / made Nate into a hero. Then mysteriously a UFC "doctor" told Khamzat to rehydrate/he weighed 8 pounds above/everyone on all of Sherdog dropped 50 IQ points and acted like it was a weight miss instead of how literally everyone on the roster would weigh after rehydrating. Tony, who never competed at 170 for many years, prior to the "weight miss" was magically competing at 170 (and never has since). Kevin, who never weighed 180 in his life, was magically set for a 180 catchweight before Khamzat "missed weight." His opponent, Rodriguez maintained 180 while Li, the guy with the least marketing power among the fighters, was the only one forced to fight the larger opponent. Did anyone ever find footage of the "biggest brawl" in UFC history by the way? The one that involved 20+ pro fighters and didn't result in a single scratch or injury to any of them? The one that was used to justify canceling the Nate/Khamzat fight to promote the Khamzat/Kevin fight? The one that 10 cell phone cameras and UFC camera crews caught the "beginning" of when people yelled at one another but which all magically stopped functioning once the "brawl" started? Anyway... this PR did it. The public HATED Khamzat for YEARS after this RIDICULOUS con job of an event. After that...



8. Khamzat annhilated Kevin Holland taking no strikes.

9. An injured Khamzat IMMEDIATELY ragdolled Kamaru, previously the #1 P4P and the person with the best statistical TDD in all of the UFC. Then broke his hand. Then still won a decision.

10. Khamzat annihilated Robert Whittaker (did he even take any strikes?)



Do you realize what we've been watching? This has literally never happened before. If it wasn't for UFC PR and bullshit matchmaking (he should have been fighting for the WW belt after beating Gilbert / not setup to punish Nate fucking Diaz because the UFC wanted to kill his value prior to leaving the UFC) Khamzat COULD have been the 3-time division champ of memes. We have likely lost the prime of the most exciting prospect in MMA history solely due to political bullshit, and all it took was a laughably transparent storyline 37 events ago to sway fairweather fans. Since then we've seen political posturing about how it is Khamzat's fault that he is being politically persecuted and prevented from competing due to the West's desire to virtue signal / ban a top athlete because they don't like his president. And for what? So you can kill the chance to watch some of the best performances in MMA history?



War Khamzat. When I say he "annihilated" people I mean the same way I'd win going 100% vs an old lady. Do you realize how Earth-shatteringly odd that is vs UFC-level and elite-level talent? It is literally unprecedented. Those of us who get what we are watching understood that a long time ago... while the rest were still rehashing PR taglines spoon-fed to them to cover the UFC's ass for hijinks years ago. He should be double champ by now (WW and MW). Instead PR has wasted it on bullshit bookings like vs Nate and vs Costa 46 times or whatever it was for that completely idiotic matchup.



Enough time wasting. Title shot NOW. Stop wasting the prime of this guy with amazing potential so we don't have to watch the utterly uncompelling DDP vs Sean rematch that literally no one on Earth besides Sean is campaigning for.