I don't want to hear about Khamzat being inactive ever again

AdamWarlock

AdamWarlock

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 5, 2021
Messages
1,707
Reaction score
2,328
this was khamzat chance for the 185 belt and UFC decided to give strickland the title shot over a mediocre performance against costa

if strickland somehow win the belt, he's gonna duck khamzat like crazy

even if ddp win, it's gonna be the later part of 2025 where he will give khamzat the challenge.

ufc fucked up big time
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JustOnce
The most interesting fights for Khamzat are outside top 5...
Replies
5
Views
314
JustOnce
JustOnce
Dionysian
amazing how effective UFC PR is (Khamzat)
2 3
Replies
48
Views
2K
Dionysian
Dionysian
octagonation
Why Strickland should not be forced into the title picture - He is to limited as a fighter
2
Replies
39
Views
1K
FlyingDeathKick
FlyingDeathKick

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,597
Messages
56,659,250
Members
175,336
Latest member
Swamps

Share this page

Back
Top