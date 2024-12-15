I don't want to hear about Khamzat being inactive ever again

AdamWarlock
this was khamzat chance for the 185 belt and UFC decided to give strickland the title shot over a mediocre performance against costa
if strickland somehow win the belt, he's gonna duck khamzat like crazy
even if ddp win, it's gonna be the later part of 2025 where he will give khamzat the challenge.
ufc fucked up big time
