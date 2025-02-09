Khamzat is a proven front runner that will wilt after the first round vs DDP with Round by Round prediction

I am not a fan of DDP I find his style effective though troublesome to watch. I like Khamzat more but am no big fan of either. DDP is one of the last people on the roster to bully into a first round submission and this is Khamzat’s only chance imo. Early submission. He has not fought the wars that would make anyone believe he wont break and his close fights many had him as losing. DDP has vastly superior striking. This fight will go absolutely one direction barring a freak accident or DDP stupidly trying to show he is a greater wrestler.



ROUND 1: Khamzat will come in guns blazing and bully DDP against the Octagon and get no TD. DDP will disengage pepper and kick Khamzat who will repeatedly get more frustrated from lack of success spamming TD’s vs a superior striker. By the end of the round Khamzat will be looking a liitle tired and his corner screaming.



ROUND 2 more of the same with a more tired Khamzat. This time DDP will be causing more damage. He may even try a TD himself which may or may not succeed and have temporary success. Khamzat will get away. Towards the end of Round 2 an exhausted Khamzat will finally get a TD and do very little.



ROUND 3: It’s now or never so Khamzat will manage to get a TD but he is so tired DDP reverses position and offers a little ground and pound. With one minute remaining in the round DDP stands up and badly batters an exhausted Khamzat. The fight ends here or maybe the beginning of Round 4.



AND STILL THE DOOFIEST STYLE DUPLESSIS