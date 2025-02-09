  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Khamzat is a proven front runner that will wilt after the first round vs DDP with Round by Round prediction

I am not a fan of DDP I find his style effective though troublesome to watch. I like Khamzat more but am no big fan of either. DDP is one of the last people on the roster to bully into a first round submission and this is Khamzat’s only chance imo. Early submission. He has not fought the wars that would make anyone believe he wont break and his close fights many had him as losing. DDP has vastly superior striking. This fight will go absolutely one direction barring a freak accident or DDP stupidly trying to show he is a greater wrestler.

ROUND 1: Khamzat will come in guns blazing and bully DDP against the Octagon and get no TD. DDP will disengage pepper and kick Khamzat who will repeatedly get more frustrated from lack of success spamming TD’s vs a superior striker. By the end of the round Khamzat will be looking a liitle tired and his corner screaming.

ROUND 2 more of the same with a more tired Khamzat. This time DDP will be causing more damage. He may even try a TD himself which may or may not succeed and have temporary success. Khamzat will get away. Towards the end of Round 2 an exhausted Khamzat will finally get a TD and do very little.

ROUND 3: It’s now or never so Khamzat will manage to get a TD but he is so tired DDP reverses position and offers a little ground and pound. With one minute remaining in the round DDP stands up and badly batters an exhausted Khamzat. The fight ends here or maybe the beginning of Round 4.

AND STILL THE DOOFIEST STYLE DUPLESSIS
 
khamzat isn't an abus magomedov who is gonna quit in round 2 and be completely winded like some think, this guy has been training at elevation with olympic wrestlers including guys like buvaiser satiev for a while now, everyone says cardio is his weakness, I find it hard to believe that he isn't going to address that issue at all. I think khamzat can fight for 2-3 rounds at a high pace, but ddp defnitely has a better chance of winning in the later rounds
 
I think ddp is going to win. It won't be as sweet as merab but it will be good. Also elon musk thinks he looks like ddp when he stares at himself in the mirror.
 
It's a pretty good assessment of the fight. Either Khamzat gets an early finish or DDP beats the living shit out of him.
 
So he won? yes. Yes he did.

8 ufc fights 6 finishes
Yes, he beat two aging welterweights in very close fights. He won't beat the middleweight champ who is in his prime under those same circumstances. He's absolutely fucked if he doesn't get a 1st round finish vs DDP
 
Yes, he beat two aging welterweights in very close fights. He won't beat the middleweight champ who is in his prime under those same circumstances. He's absolutely fucked if he doesn't get a 1st round finish vs DDP
We will see.

Imo fuckin anything can happen in a fight between these two.
 
We will see.

We will see.

Imo fuckin anything can happen in a fight between these two.
Khamzat has a 50% shot at beating DDP in the first round, but if DDP gets out of the first he's going to beat the shit out of Khamzat. Feel free to bump when it happens and if I'm wrong, I'll publicly eat crow.
 
Khamzat has a 50% shot at beating DDP in the first round, but if DDP gets out of the first he's going to beat the shit out of Khamza
Feel free to bump when it happens and if I'm wrong, I'll publicly eat crow.
RVXREmHq_400x400.jpg



Scott Steiner: You know they say that all men are created equal, but you look at me and you look at Samoa Joe and you can see that statement is not true. See, normally if you go one on one with another wrestler, you got a 50/50 chance of winning. But I'm a genetic freak and I'm not normal! So you got a 25%, AT BEST, at beat me. Then you add Kurt Angle to the mix, your chances of winning drastic go down. See the 3 way at Sacrifice, you got a 33 1/3 chance of winning, but I, I got a 66 and 2/3 chance of winning, because Kurt Angle KNOWS he can't beat me and he's not even gonna try!
So Samoa Joe, you take your 33 1/3 chance, minus my 25% chance and you got an 8 1/3 chance of winning at Sacrifice. But then you take my 75% chance of winning, if we was to go one on one, and then add 66 2/3 per cents, I got 141 2/3 chance of winning at Sacrifice. See Joe, the numbers don't lie, and they spell disaster for you at Sacrifice.
 
RVXREmHq_400x400.jpg



Scott Steiner: You know they say that all men are created equal, but you look at me and you look at Samoa Joe and you can see that statement is not true. See, normally if you go one on one with another wrestler, you got a 50/50 chance of winning. But I'm a genetic freak and I'm not normal! So you got a 25%, AT BEST, at beat me. Then you add Kurt Angle to the mix, your chances of winning drastic go down. See the 3 way at Sacrifice, you got a 33 1/3 chance of winning, but I, I got a 66 and 2/3 chance of winning, because Kurt Angle KNOWS he can't beat me and he's not even gonna try!
So Samoa Joe, you take your 33 1/3 chance, minus my 25% chance and you got an 8 1/3 chance of winning at Sacrifice. But then you take my 75% chance of winning, if we was to go one on one, and then add 66 2/3 per cents, I got 141 2/3 chance of winning at Sacrifice. See Joe, the numbers don't lie, and they spell disaster for you at Sacrifice.
Scott Steiner was a nut and his promos made no sense but were entertaining as fuck. Old pro wrestling was great. It's the shits now unfortunately
 
