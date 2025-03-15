  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Fights where we call cope and act like the fighter we are rooting for has a real chance to win.

AndrewGolota48

AndrewGolota48

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jun 12, 2007
Messages
15,504
Reaction score
3,663
Like Jones vs Shogun for example, where deep down we all knew Jones was going to dismantle him, but we wanted Shogun to win so bad that we started dreaming up delusional scenarios like Shogun chopping him down with leg kicks.

Or Silva vs Weidman. We knew Silva struggled with elite wrestlers but unlike Sonnen this was a guy with an amazing ground game that was impossible to sub. And Silva was already old and anyone with a discerning eye could see that he was slowing down in prior fights.

Ank vs Poatan - the idea that an aging one dimensional striker was going to beat a well rounded MMA fighter in his prime.

Islam vs Oliveira. We all knew this was a complete mismatch, but we loved Charles, so many of us tried to cope by talking about how good Charles is on the ground, as if BJJ still works against monster grapplers like Islam and Khabib, or Jones, or Prime Weidman, or GSP. There is a certain level of top game where BJJ is simply not going to work unless you're Gordon Ryan level and you somehow had all the other MMA skills to go with it.

Khamzat vs DDP: we're all coping with the DDP is durable and will turn the fight around after Khamzat gasses hope. Truth is, DDP has terrible TDD, so even when Khamzat slows down he'll still be able to take him down at will. DDP isn't Usman, so that path to victory is unlikely. And that's if DDP even manages to survive the first round.

Jones vs Aspinall. Jones is pushing 40, and up a weight class. He's the greatest fighter of all time but he's still human, and Tom is in his prime and a good bit larger. I would be rooting for Jones because he's from the old guard and at a certain point you just have to respect watching greatness. It's like how I used to always hate Kobe but eventually when you're seeing this guy be such a beast on the court and hit clutch game winning shots etc you can't help but respect and appreciate it.
 
There wasnt any reason to not expect a competitive fight between Islam and Oliveria.

I dont think its a mismatch on paper at all. I dont think anyone was really saying that beforehand.

Im a huge Bathtub Bridgade fan but I was actually surprised how easy that fight was for Islam.
 
Also I know how dangerous Poatan is. Its a dangerous fight for anyone.

I just thought the general sentiment that Big Ank has NO CHANCE, that he's not good enough to win, was fuckin crazy!

I dont get mad at no one picking Poatan, but the shit some people were saying, completley overlookin the guy for his lack of flashy moves and pro wrestling promos.... I had to sound the horn for the Owl legions to rise!
 
A lot of people (myself included) were picking Shogun over Jones back in the day. Jones wasn't the destroyer of worlds back then, just a young up and coming wrestler with some flashy moves. Many of us thought shogun would let kick into oblivion. Boy were we wrong.
 
HHJ said:
There wasnt any reason to not expect a competitive fight between Islam and Oliveria.

I dont think its a mismatch on paper at all. I dont think anyone was really saying that beforehand.

Im a huge Bathtub Bridgade fan but I was actually surprised how easy that fight was for Islam.
Click to expand...

Islam was a pretty big Vegas favorite, and it's because there there wasn't much Charles could do from the bottom or to stop the takedown. I was hoping that Charles could do something major with striking in his short window of opportunity before getting mauled on the ground, but I did not expect Islam to be the one to do that standing. So yes, the sheer domination in all aspects was surprising.
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
Like Jones vs Shogun for example, where deep down we all knew Jones was going to dismantle him, but we wanted Shogun to win so bad that we started dreaming up delusional scenarios like Shogun chopping him down with leg kicks.

Or Silva vs Weidman. We knew Silva struggled with elite wrestlers but unlike Sonnen this was a guy with an amazing ground game that was impossible to sub. And Silva was already old and anyone with a discerning eye could see that he was slowing down in prior fights.

Ank vs Poatan - the idea that an aging one dimensional striker was going to beat a well rounded MMA fighter in his prime.

Islam vs Oliveira. We all knew this was a complete mismatch, but we loved Charles, so many of us tried to cope by talking about how good Charles is on the ground, as if BJJ still works against monster grapplers like Islam and Khabib, or Jones, or Prime Weidman, or GSP. There is a certain level of top game where BJJ is simply not going to work unless you're Gordon Ryan level and you somehow had all the other MMA skills to go with it.

Khamzat vs DDP: we're all coping with the DDP is durable and will turn the fight around after Khamzat gasses hope. Truth is, DDP has terrible TDD, so even when Khamzat slows down he'll still be able to take him down at will. DDP isn't Usman, so that path to victory is unlikely. And that's if DDP even manages to survive the first round.

Jones vs Aspinall. Jones is pushing 40, and up a weight class. He's the greatest fighter of all time but he's still human, and Tom is in his prime and a good bit larger. I would be rooting for Jones because he's from the old guard and at a certain point you just have to respect watching greatness. It's like how I used to always hate Kobe but eventually when you're seeing this guy be such a beast on the court and hit clutch game winning shots etc you can't help but respect and appreciate it.
Click to expand...
I loved Kobe, fuck you. This is good thread, but we all can call for our heart at times.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ArtardFiesta
How does this era of champs compare to the golden era
2
Replies
35
Views
916
Taric
Taric
Mind Mine
Khamzat is a proven front runner that will wilt after the first round vs DDP with Round by Round prediction
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
2K
rightfight777
R
lerobshow
DDP Has Leveled Up Big Time in Just One Year
Replies
12
Views
464
Roop Holstry
Roop Holstry
BowserJr
Islam could win the belt in 4 divisions
4 5 6
Replies
103
Views
3K
Domitian
Domitian
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Does Khamzat Chimaev have the 'potential' to be one of the greatest MMA fighters of all-time?
2 3
Replies
58
Views
2K
Greyscale
Greyscale

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,443
Messages
57,028,523
Members
175,505
Latest member
bjjmma123

Share this page

Back
Top