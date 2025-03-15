Fights where we call cope and act like the fighter we are rooting for has a real chance to win.

Like Jones vs Shogun for example, where deep down we all knew Jones was going to dismantle him, but we wanted Shogun to win so bad that we started dreaming up delusional scenarios like Shogun chopping him down with leg kicks.



Or Silva vs Weidman. We knew Silva struggled with elite wrestlers but unlike Sonnen this was a guy with an amazing ground game that was impossible to sub. And Silva was already old and anyone with a discerning eye could see that he was slowing down in prior fights.



Ank vs Poatan - the idea that an aging one dimensional striker was going to beat a well rounded MMA fighter in his prime.



Islam vs Oliveira. We all knew this was a complete mismatch, but we loved Charles, so many of us tried to cope by talking about how good Charles is on the ground, as if BJJ still works against monster grapplers like Islam and Khabib, or Jones, or Prime Weidman, or GSP. There is a certain level of top game where BJJ is simply not going to work unless you're Gordon Ryan level and you somehow had all the other MMA skills to go with it.



Khamzat vs DDP: we're all coping with the DDP is durable and will turn the fight around after Khamzat gasses hope. Truth is, DDP has terrible TDD, so even when Khamzat slows down he'll still be able to take him down at will. DDP isn't Usman, so that path to victory is unlikely. And that's if DDP even manages to survive the first round.



Jones vs Aspinall. Jones is pushing 40, and up a weight class. He's the greatest fighter of all time but he's still human, and Tom is in his prime and a good bit larger. I would be rooting for Jones because he's from the old guard and at a certain point you just have to respect watching greatness. It's like how I used to always hate Kobe but eventually when you're seeing this guy be such a beast on the court and hit clutch game winning shots etc you can't help but respect and appreciate it.