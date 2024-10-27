The most interesting fights for Khamzat are outside top 5...

You know, one day UFC decided to shit out their own rankings, and then gave fighters grounds to dodge and duck fights, and now is complaining about rankings and talking to Mark about it to use AI for it. I don't know if Dana will take it up further and talk to Bill Gates or something, hell why stop there, talk to Trump and see what he can do about it if he gets elected(hope the fuck not), but I digress.The rankings were always pretty ridiculous, made up shit that they came out with one day, like a lot of their made up statistics they came out with one day.The rankings doesn't really mean a whole lot when it comes to how good the fighters are for example. It's just hard to get opportunities sometimes if you are good like Khamzat. Look at Umar. If Cody didn't give him his opportunity because Sandhagen is a mad boss, he might still be outside top 10, not fighting for the belt next.For whatever reason, Khamzat is about to get the title shot after having bypassed a lot of contenders. I had Khamzat by (t)ko or sub in round 2, so I was kinda close and I think the world of Khamzat. The only thing is really whether he fixed his cardio or not.There are really interesting fights for Khamzat well outside top 10. Johny Eblen(Bellator), Robocop, Rodolfo Viera, Hernandez(Is this guy top 10 now?), even Bo Nickal who I don't rate much. Really guys who have grappling/wrestling to compete with Khamzat and might be able to test his cardio and also Caio who might be top 10 now, or even Brendan Allen.If Khamzat's next seven fights areEblenRobocopVieraHernandezBoCaioAllenwhereas Khamzat's last seven UFC fights were against Rob, short notice Usman at WW, short notice Holland(lol), Burns, Leech, GR3, Rhys Mckee,what are the chances he will go 7-0? It would be a couple more tiers of difficulty than his last 7 fights to do so.You see, nobody cared about Strickland, and DDP never really had the hype behind him for some reason. I remember talking to a sherbro about imavov-stricklnd fight how I didn't like that fight for Imavov and he hit me up after the fight about it, surprised. No one really cared about Strickland, I still don't, but in MMA after one or two big fights, people act like they are legends so quickly. I rate DDP way higher than Strickland though I can't say I saw his rise coming. They might be able to test Khamzat's cardio, but the real interesting match ups seems to be outside top 10, which Khamzat was able to bypass almost entirely. (With that said, DDP is a great fighter, but suspect takedown defense, but still DDP vs Khamzat would be a great fight. I mean who wants to see Strickland rematch anyways other than Strickland himself?)I said before Rob fight that I think Khamzat is the next best thing, so it's not like I am being critical of the guy. I've been on the bandwaggon, and the guy surely looks to be in a good shape. But I wish we could see him more active and fight more interesting fights in his prime.