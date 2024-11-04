Khamzat's cardio issues are blown way out of proportion

Not trying to write an essay here but I see people acting like khamzat is done past round 1 and that he's going to gas and lose if DDP/Whittaker or pretty much any fighter makes it past round 1. I don't understand this narrative since people are basing it off of 2 fights while ignoring the context surrounding it.



The first fight where he showed "cardio issues" is the burns fight where he had a big weight cut during Ramadan and literally outpaced Burns in round 3, pressuring him the whole time and nearly finishing him against the cage. Khamzat basically sprinted for 3 rounds after a big weight and showed the better cardio out of the 2.



During the Usman fight, Khamzat broke ligaments in his hand when Usman slammed him, if you watch round 2 and 3, he doesn't even look like he's struggling to move around or breathe. It's moreso him awkwardly shuffling as a result of his hand which limits him from striking and getting a good grip for a takedown. Khamzat also said in media day that he was sick during the Usman training camp.



Caio Borrahlo even said Khamzat has the best cardio he has ever seen when he trained with him and I don't see why he would make that up. Khamzat is now training at elevation with an olympic conditioning coach, the cardio issue isn't a threat imo.