Khamzat's cardio issues are blown way out of proportion

S

Sean Chowdhury

White Belt
@White
Joined
Oct 30, 2022
Messages
20
Reaction score
38
Not trying to write an essay here but I see people acting like khamzat is done past round 1 and that he's going to gas and lose if DDP/Whittaker or pretty much any fighter makes it past round 1. I don't understand this narrative since people are basing it off of 2 fights while ignoring the context surrounding it.

The first fight where he showed "cardio issues" is the burns fight where he had a big weight cut during Ramadan and literally outpaced Burns in round 3, pressuring him the whole time and nearly finishing him against the cage. Khamzat basically sprinted for 3 rounds after a big weight and showed the better cardio out of the 2.

During the Usman fight, Khamzat broke ligaments in his hand when Usman slammed him, if you watch round 2 and 3, he doesn't even look like he's struggling to move around or breathe. It's moreso him awkwardly shuffling as a result of his hand which limits him from striking and getting a good grip for a takedown. Khamzat also said in media day that he was sick during the Usman training camp.

Caio Borrahlo even said Khamzat has the best cardio he has ever seen when he trained with him and I don't see why he would make that up. Khamzat is now training at elevation with an olympic conditioning coach, the cardio issue isn't a threat imo.
 
I'm not sure what to think of his cardio because his fight career has been so fucked up, but

Sean Chowdhury said:
Caio Borrahlo even said Khamzat has the best cardio he has ever seen when he trained with him and I don't see why he would make that up.
Click to expand...

you literally sound like you've never heard someone praise their sparring partners before. It's rarely a reliable assessment.
 
The cardio issue was something his haters have been hanging on to for a while. They just haven’t seen a guy operate at that pace ever and kept saying he will fade after 1 round. He’s never really faded or ever lost leaving his haters looking stupid many times
 
Lets say he does have good cardio. It's still gonna be bad cardio with his adrenaline dumps and crazy pace.
 
He had good enough cardio to win all his fights decively. And I know that you have people that try to argue that he lost a fight or two, but those people just do not understand MMA scoring
 
Khamzat's is a high fast twitch muscle athlete who's super strong, fast and explosive. These types of athletes rarely have world class cardio alongside it unless they're using PED's.
 
don't ask said:
I'm not sure what to think of his cardio because his fight career has been so fucked up, but



you literally sound like you've never heard someone praise their sparring partners before. It's rarely a reliable assessment.
Click to expand...
It's oddly specific for some generic praise. Jiri also praised his cardio, and they don't even seem to like each other.
 
Well when has it mattered ? Dudes never lost. We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it , if in fact he loses as a result of bad cardio.

And o yea - he’s blitzing DDP.
 
Portland8242 said:
Khamzat's is a high fast twitch muscle athlete who's super strong, fast and explosive. These types of athletes rarely have world class cardio alongside it unless they're using PED's.
Click to expand...
That is an incredibly uninformed take. Not only is fast twitch muscle overrated, it has absolutely nothing to do with the cardiovascular system. Fast and slow twitch muscles are within everyone.
 
don't ask said:
I'm not sure what to think of his cardio because his fight career has been so fucked up, but



you literally sound like you've never heard someone praise their sparring partners before. It's rarely a reliable assessment.
Click to expand...
I mean, basically this. The only positives about Khamzats cardio is jibberjabber from training partners about how he goes ten million rounds in the gym.
In his actual fight career, every time we've seen him get to the third round, he noticeably slows. However, he fights so rarely now that we have no idea where he's actually at.
Until we see Khamzat go a hard 5, it's going to be a question mark regardless of what training partners praise him on. Recall that Ronda Rousey was knocking out male boxers in her gym.
 
At this point, it's mostly a cope, a "what if", a soothing and hopeful thought after their favorite fighters gets finished in round 1 or 2.

He threw 94 strikes in round 3 vs Burns. That's a higher output than Dricus had in any round vs Strickland and Adesanya. Took down and controlled Usman in round 3, sick, with an injured hand ligament.

If his cardio was "bad", he wouldn't be a big favorite against both Dricus and Strickland.

It's kind of like people concede that he will finish or 10-8 round 1, then overestimate how helpless and ripe for the finish he is in the later rounds if they "weather the storm".
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,464
Messages
56,453,388
Members
175,228
Latest member
Axys

Share this page

Back
Top