Are Khamzat's Visa issues legit?

It doesn't make any sense why the UFC would pass over him for a title shot unless he can't get into Australia. The fans want to see DDP v Khamzat and the UFC always goes with the money fight. Also Dana doesn't like Strickland or fighters who refuse to take fights. It feels like he's making this rematch because he has to.



They will probably have Khamzat sit out and fight the winner in the U.S., where his visa issues will miraculously clear up.