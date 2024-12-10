Are Khamzat's Visa issues legit?

It doesn't make any sense why the UFC would pass over him for a title shot unless he can't get into Australia. The fans want to see DDP v Khamzat and the UFC always goes with the money fight. Also Dana doesn't like Strickland or fighters who refuse to take fights. It feels like he's making this rematch because he has to.

They will probably have Khamzat sit out and fight the winner in the U.S., where his visa issues will miraculously clear up.
 
It does make sense. They want to save khamzat for a better card. He probably won't be ready till after Ramadan anyway
 
Who knows? It's a nice thought to think that it's all clear and he's ready to fight wherever but since Strickland is next, I don't see him taking another fight and will wait for the winner. So it could very well be by Fall of next year.
