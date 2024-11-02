Hype over Topuria

I will be honest, I don't like lower classes, watch only biggest fights. prefer MW+, probably because of my own 90kg, so I am not the best expert about it and I may be very wrong in it.
But I completely don't understand hype over Ilia Topuria. I watched couples of his fights, including his b2b KO in FWC.
He is 27 yo, 16-0. Pretty good resume, great even. Impressive.
But thats all.
He had 2 championships fights. EVER.
Yeah, he scored b2b KO of all time greats fighters. But old and weared, near the end of carrerr. And they were competitive fights. Volk won 1st round. Holloway was 19-19, not 16-20. He didn't showed them difference of the levels, that they don't belong here. He is hittable.
I don't feel him even being top1 P4P right now. And many writes best ever fighter. Most complete. Greatest striker. Soon double champion.
Why?
He has impressive run. I seen more impressive - Anderson, Jon Jones, Connor, Mighty Mo, even Machida. Right now what is doing Aspinali is for me even more ridicoulous. Islam is dominating his division even more. And people say Ilia would defeat him? Why? He is bigger, stronger, more dominating, better wrestler, without weak side.

I am quite new to sherdog - is it typical to hype everyone who scores 2KO to 1# GOAT ever or am I missing something with Topuria's performance?
 
this is sherdog.

he's either the GOAT or was never really that good

eez normal
 
Who should be there? I mean why is Islam on the p4p list? Your logic seems to imply it doesn't make sense that he is
 
If he makes the Conor mistake and go up for the LW title, it will end terrible for him. He should aim to dominate his weight class for long years.
 
