Ilia Toupuria = Best MMA Boxing Ever

That is a crazy statement considering he was outlanded in every single round in both the Volk and Max fights aside from round 3 against Max.



He's a great striker, but he's not particularly difficult to find or land on. Much like Max, his style forces him to exchange blow for blow. Max showed you can stab him up the middle, trade low kicks successfully, and jab him up even with Max's 69" reach.



Right now he's just a little bit younger, more powerful, and harder to prepare for then his opponents. But once he runs into someone who can present issues at all three levels (low, middle, high), then we will find out if his grappling is anywhere close to what some seem to believe. Really entertaining fighter, but that striking style doesn't last long once you've had a few broken noses and bad cuts.





Jai herbet outlanded Ilia

Youssef Zalal outlanded Ilia

Max outlanded Ilia

Volk outlanded Ilia

Bryce Mitchell was within 7 strikes

Even Ryan Hall was within 5 strikes



Despite his impressive defensive techniques, sharp reflexes, and good eyes, he's still taking too many hits, the writing is on the wall. The truth is the Volk fight should've never happened, he had been brutally KO'd by Islam FOUR months before. Meaning he was likely sparing in training camp just a couple months after being concussed. Max was an underdog against Ilia, it wasn't even a big surprise to see Ilia get the finish. Max just hasn't developed his kickboxing to the level some of us had hoped years ago, he was going to try and mainly outbox Ilia while not having the reach, speed, or power to do so.



Ilia's best performance to date was the Josh Emmett fight, by far. But how many times will he have an opponent like Josh who doesn't shoot, was much older, and didn't have the reach or kicking game to keep him honest?