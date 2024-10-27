Does Volk have any chance in the Ilia rematch?

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
Crazy af that I'm saying this about Volk. He can obviously hang with Topuria and is super skilled but to win, he has to be perfect for 25 minutes and that's a hard thing to do against someone as technical and powerful as Ilia, even for a great like Volk. And he's only getting older.
He deserves the rematch for sure but idk, feels like it'll be a slaughter and dunno if I want to see Volk getting his third KO loss in a row.
