Does Volk have any chance in the Ilia rematch?

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
Crazy af that I'm saying this about Volk. He can obviously hang with Topuria and is super skilled but to win, he has to be perfect for 25 minutes and that's a hard thing to do against someone as technical and powerful as Ilia, even for a great like Volk. And he's only getting older.
He deserves the rematch for sure but idk, feels like it'll be a slaughter and dunno if I want to see Volk getting his third KO loss in a row.
 
I don't think he can fight the perfect fight for 25 mins and not get caught.

So he has to try to brutally KO the young bull instead.

There's always a chance but I think the odds are very low, sadly.

WOULD LOVE FOR HIM TO PROVE ME WRONG!
 
Ilia KOs Volk within a round

Waste of a fight if it happens, should be Lopes next

Volk needs a win before he gets a shot at the belt
 
when you are as skilled as volk, you have a shot.

but we need to look at the whole picture for a second, volk is 36 coming off of back to back brutal ko's..... i dont really like his odds.
 
Hmm, I think Volk has a chance, but like max will need to be perfect and can’t leave an opening not even once. Pretty hard to be perfect for 25 minutes but it’s possible. I would favor ilia in the rematch. Actually think lopes should get the next ts and then circle back to Volk.
 
He'll have to have a spectacular plan and execute it to a T. I get that Ilia's good on the ground, but these guys need to start mixing things up with him more. He's too big of a puncher on the feet to not have him thinking about takedowns.
 
He'll have to have a spectacular plan and execute it to a T. I get that Ilia's good on the ground, but these guys need to start mixing things up with him more. He's too big of a puncher on the feet to not have him thinking about takedowns.
you're not wrong. Ilia has a good ground game but even bryce mitchell got him down and held him at the end of the 1st in their fight.
 
I think Volk can no doubt. He was doing just fine the first fight.
 
Ilia is aggressive, young, and powerful --

if you can't beat him off of you, there's gonna be problems.


*can't
 
Volk could've had an all time great career if he started in the UFC at a younger age. Father time catches up to everyone. He's 36 now and will be approaching 37 by the time this fight happens. That's old af for a FW. Topuria wins the rematch.
 
No. I don't think you can point fight with Topuria for 25 minutes and not get caught. Topuria's power has to be 10/10 for 145
 
People forget how great Volk is / can be. Of course he can win. He was also doing well against Topuria prior to the KO. Topuria has great power but he went the distance a few times and hasn’t KO’d everyone he fought. It’s not a foregone conclusion he’d catch Volk clean again.

It just remains to be seen if Volk is still in his prime or past it. I don’t think we saw the real Volk these last two fights. We all know he took the second Islam fight on short notice and then returned too soon against Topuria.

Time will tell but don’t count him out.
 
