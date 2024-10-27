Does Volk have any chance in the Ilia rematch?

People forget how great Volk is / can be. Of course he can win. He was also doing well against Topuria prior to the KO. Topuria has great power but he went the distance a few times and hasn’t KO’d everyone he fought. It’s not a foregone conclusion he’d catch Volk clean again.



It just remains to be seen if Volk is still in his prime or past it. I don’t think we saw the real Volk these last two fights. We all know he took the second Islam fight on short notice and then returned too soon against Topuria.



Time will tell but don’t count him out.