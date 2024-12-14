What happens if Topuria loses to Volk in the rematch?

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,420
Reaction score
7,718
When a fighter overlooks his own division, something usually bad happens.
I could imagine Volk coming in more prepared this time and studying tapes non-stop.
I know it's silly to bet on Volk, but this is MMA and anything can happen.

If Volk wins, does Topuria still move up to Lightweight?
 
Rhood said:
When a fighter overlooks his own division, something usually bad happens.
I could imagine Volk coming in more prepared this time and studying tapes non-stop.
I know it's silly to bet on Volk, but this is MMA and anything can happen.

If Volk wins, does Topuria still move up to Lightweight?
Click to expand...

Re-watch the fight.

Volk is old ... is flimsy + weak by comparison to Ilia ... AND HE KNEW IT ... so Volk was just "wasting energy moving around" to avoid his comeuppance.

But his comeuppance was inevitable ... and he got it.

Volk's inevitable demise will happen sooner if they meet again.

.
 
Apart from Topuria having already no interest in fighting anymore, I have a hard time seeing him losing to Volk.
 
Only way that fight gets made again is if Volk steps up on short notice

In which case Volk loses again because he accepted it on short notice
 
3rd fight perhaps.
 
Third fight would clearly happen. It's sad to say considering volk is definitely one of the greats and a good company man... but after seeing that first fight, his chances of beating Topuria in this life time are near zero. I don't even feel like a 2nd fight is really necessary. Only reason it is, Topuria has no one deserving to fight, and Volk has a great reputation.
 
Volk is a deli platter engineer now
Topuria slices him up like a black forrest ham
 
The only way they fight is if Volk fights Lopes for interim then Topuria after.

Volk has already been KO’d twice recently.

These younger fighters are primed and hungry, Volk stacks up losses from here.

I would say that he retire, but I guess he’s making big money on these fights.
 
IronGolem007 said:
Re-watch the fight.

Volk is old ... is flimsy + weak by comparison to Ilia ... AND HE KNEW IT ... so Volk was just "wasting energy moving around" to avoid his comeuppance.

But his comeuppance was inevitable ... and he got it.

Volk's inevitable demise will happen sooner if they meet again.

.
Click to expand...
Your right. Volk doesn't have the durability to last 25minutes. All the movement in the world isn't going to stop the inevitable from happening. He'd have to fight a flawless fight to have a chance (and that's not happening)
 
Big Tuppy Hole said:
Your right. Volk doesn't have the durability to last 25minutes. All the movement in the world isn't going to stop the inevitable from happening. He'd have to fight a flawless fight to have a chance (and that's not happening)
Click to expand...

and hope that ole Top comes in overconfident à la Rockhold
 
If volk dominates him, then topuria should have to win another fight before getting the trilogy. If volk squeeks by him, then book the trilogy immediately.
 
wildchild88 said:
The only way they fight is if Volk fights Lopes for interim then Topuria after.

Volk has already been KO’d twice recently.

These younger fighters are primed and hungry, Volk stacks up losses from here.

I would say that he retire, but I guess he’s making big money on these fights.
Click to expand...

pretty sure volk got an instant rematch locked into his contract when he accepted the islam fight on short notice. The guy is getting a title shot in his next fight whether we like it or not
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TerraRayzing
Does Volk have any chance in the Ilia rematch?
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
2K
Benoitthegr8
Benoitthegr8
Greyscale
Plz NO Topuria vs Volk 2
2 3
Replies
41
Views
979
markys00
markys00
G
Topuria weighed in at 167.2 on fight day
Replies
10
Views
678
HuskySamoan
HuskySamoan
hswrestler
Arnold Allen is the man to defeat Topuria
2 3
Replies
58
Views
2K
jooohnmatrix
jooohnmatrix
biscuitsbrah
Evoloev is #2 in the division
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
LincolnHawk1
L

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,572
Messages
56,655,007
Members
175,336
Latest member
Swamps

Share this page

Back
Top