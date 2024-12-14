What happens if Topuria loses to Volk in the rematch?

Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 20,420
- Reaction score
- 7,718
When a fighter overlooks his own division, something usually bad happens.
I could imagine Volk coming in more prepared this time and studying tapes non-stop.
I know it's silly to bet on Volk, but this is MMA and anything can happen.
If Volk wins, does Topuria still move up to Lightweight?
