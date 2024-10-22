Did Volk really make a mistake taking the short notice rematch vs. Islam ?

Joe Rogan and others have been peddling this narrative since the fight ended.

Outcome : The fight ended in the first round, Volk didn't go a few rounds and get tired early, and he actually made a good account of himself before he got caught . It was a big head kick and he didn't get a chance to recover; this can happen to anyone at any time - no matter how long of a camp they had.

Timing : Volk was penned to fight with Ilia before any rematch with Islam. When they fought, Ilia could have ko'ed him just the same, and in that case he would never have been given the rematch with Islam for the second belt.

$$$$ Money : A big part of Volk taking the fight was that the UFC paid him a boatload of money to come and save the card - perhaps more than he would make if he fought many times over.

There were a lot of hypotheticals that had to occur before Volk would have even gotten the opportunity again - Volk would have needed to beat Ilia, Islam would need to beat Oliveira in the rematch, Gaethje was also waiting in the wings at that time. I'm not convinced Alex made the wrong decision when looking back on it.

1729625000640.png
 
Yes, unless he got paid 5 times his normal salary, then yes.
 
Yes, unless he got paid 5 times his normal salary, then yes.
According to a FOX Sports (au) report it was more than 5 million $.

"Alexander Volkanovski has made himself one of the highest paid athletes in Australia – and “easily” above the $5 million required to enter the top 15 – after signing on for Sunday’s blockbuster title fight against UFC lightweight king Islam Makhachev ..... Speaking for the first time about the deal overnight here in Abu Dhabi, Australia’s No.1 fighter would not say specifically how much the deal was worth – but confirmed it was upwards of the $5 million required to enter the Aussie top 15."

Source : https://www.foxsports.com.au/ufc/uf...a/news-story/8ce263b9749b0b44b1d3f4ecb022916d

From other payout reports, his base salary as an active champ was around $1 Million, so yes; it actually looks like he got around 5 times more than his normal salary.
 
According to a FOX Sports (au) report it was more than 5 million $.

"Alexander Volkanovski has made himself one of the highest paid athletes in Australia – and “easily” above the $5 million required to enter the top 15 – after signing on for Sunday’s blockbuster title fight against UFC lightweight king Islam Makhachev ..... Speaking for the first time about the deal overnight here in Abu Dhabi, Australia’s No.1 fighter would not say specifically how much the deal was worth – but confirmed it was upwards of the $5 million required to enter the Aussie top 15."

Source : https://www.foxsports.com.au/ufc/uf...a/news-story/8ce263b9749b0b44b1d3f4ecb022916d

From other payout reports, his base salary as an active champ was around $1 Million, so yes; it actually looks like he got around 5 times more than his normal salary.
Touche.

But part of him has to have some level of regret thinking if he didn't take that fight, would he have beaten Ilia or atleast not get KO'd and then continue that legendary run he was on.

I think he would trade the money for that in hindsight but only he knows.
 
