Did Volk really make a mistake taking the short notice rematch vs. Islam ?

Joe Rogan and others have been peddling this narrative since the fight ended.: The fight ended in the first round, Volk didn't go a few rounds and get tired early, and he actually made a good account of himself before he got caught . It was a big head kick and he didn't get a chance to recover; this can happen to anyone at any time - no matter how long of a camp they had.: Volk was penned to fight with Ilia before any rematch with Islam. When they fought, Ilia could have ko'ed him just the same, and in that case he would never have been given the rematch with Islam for the second belt.: A big part of Volk taking the fight was that the UFC paid him a boatload of money to come and save the card - perhaps more than he would make if he fought many times over.There were a lot of hypotheticals that had to occur before Volk would have even gotten the opportunity again - Volk would have needed to beat Ilia, Islam would need to beat Oliveira in the rematch, Gaethje was also waiting in the wings at that time. I'm not convinced Alex made the wrong decision when looking back on it.