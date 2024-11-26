How much money is Jones trying to ask for to fight Tom?

Does anyone have an idea of how much Jones is asking for a fight with Tom? What is fuck you money? How much do you think the UFC should pay him
 
“FU money” = “Stop asking me to fight Tom” = >$30M?
I bet they’re just about ready to move mountains to make the fight happen.
But whatever their final offer is, Jones will price himself over that.
 
Jon - I want 100 million

Tom - I'll do the fight for free
 
Couldn’t imagine a world where 30mill doesn’t get the fight done. It would give Jon a payday that is worthy of risking an undefeated GOAT legacy over against a young hungry HW who is in incredibly dangerous but is an extremely low draw by comparison. Anything less than that genuinely isn’t worth it. I know that most of you would argue against this stance but it’s the reality. Jon is the one with everything to lose, he’s already fought and beat the best for almost 2 decades at this point they need to show him the $$$. The UFC can afford it for one of their biggest stars and indisputably the best MMA fighter of all time to make what Dana himself said “would be the greatest MMA matchup of all time”.
 
1 million dollars for every sherdog poster thats asked for the fight.

Or the amount Russia is suing google.
 
Enough to make sure that he never actually has to fight Tom.
 
Travis Alexander said:
Couldn’t imagine a world where 30mill doesn’t get the fight done. It would give Jon a payday that is worthy of risking an undefeated GOAT legacy over against a young hungry HW who is in incredibly dangerous but is an extremely low draw by comparison. Anything less than that genuinely isn’t worth it. I know that most of you would argue against this stance but it’s the reality. Jon is the one with everything to lose, he’s already fought and beat the best for almost 2 decades at this point they need to show him the $$$. The UFC can afford it for one of their biggest stars and indisputably the best MMA fighter of all time to make what Dana himself said “would be the greatest MMA matchup of all time”.
yeah I can maybe see it... but, for that cash he'll likely want to continue.

Is he worth that every time?

(If he loses, then will want a rematch, if he wins, will want Poatan, etc etc)
 
