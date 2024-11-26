How much money is Jones trying to ask for to fight Tom?

Couldn’t imagine a world where 30mill doesn’t get the fight done. It would give Jon a payday that is worthy of risking an undefeated GOAT legacy over against a young hungry HW who is in incredibly dangerous but is an extremely low draw by comparison. Anything less than that genuinely isn’t worth it. I know that most of you would argue against this stance but it’s the reality. Jon is the one with everything to lose, he’s already fought and beat the best for almost 2 decades at this point they need to show him the $$$. The UFC can afford it for one of their biggest stars and indisputably the best MMA fighter of all time to make what Dana himself said “would be the greatest MMA matchup of all time”.