Have Izzy’s reflexes diminished?

He's afraid to engage and follow through with combinations. Getting put down by Pereira and Strickland ruined him mentally. There were moments in the fight where DDP was very vulnerable and hurt, and the Izzy from 3-4 years ago would have gotten the finish instead of backing off and resetting.



Part of what made him great was the fact that he believed that winning was his destiny. In his fight against Gastelum, for example - he was ready to die for the W. This version of Izzy would have folded in the face of that kind of adversity. It's not so much that he declined physically but the fact that he's not even close to what he was mentally. Same thing that happened to Tony. Once you know for a fact that losing is an option - you start losing. It's over.