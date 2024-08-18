Have Izzy’s reflexes diminished?

Chatting with my cousin today about the Izzy fight and both had the same opinion. Izzy is as great as he has always been but age has caught up with him and his reflexes have slowed down just enough where he’s getting tagged by punches he would normally avoid.
They do say the first thing to go with age is your reflexes / reaction time. Reminds me a little of Anderson after the weidman fight. It would not surprise me if Izzy looses a string of fights to guys who normally wouldn’t stand a chance.
That’s not to take anything away from ddp, very well rounded and a tank.
