Mauricio Ruffy is EXTREMELY OVERRATED

lovemymma
@Black
Joined
Apr 15, 2021
Messages
5,683
Reaction score
14,628
There's no denying that Joe Rogan's credibility has fallen through the roof in recent years, last night was just another example of how his takes often lack solid grounding, making it hard to take him seriously.

As Mauricio was making his way to the octagon last night, Joe was hyping him up as the second coming of Jesus Christ. He was painting him as some sort of generational talent that would walk through everyone.

Well how did the fight against a no-name can, stepping in on short notice play out? Ruffy got outstruck and had nothing left in the gas tank by the third round. He displayed poor fight IQ, bad striking defense w/ his hands constantly down, etc.

He reminds me a lot of Jiri - entertaining fighter that loves to showboat and swing for the fences w/ his strikes, often leaving himself exposed and vulnerable.


Curious to see what others think - were you guys impressed with Ruffy's performance last night?
Do you believe he's a future title challenger? a future champion? or just someone that will give us entertaining fights but fail to string together quality wins?
 
seemed a bit of a step too far, dude he was fighting is known to have a good chin, and he came in way heavier which I think impacted the fight.. I think some of those cracks wouldhave ended a lot of people.

We'll see, they need to book him correctly, he's part of the Fight Nerds and they seem pretty unfuckwithable at the moment.
 
Last edited:
I don't even pay attention to Joe and am hyped AF about Ruffy. He demolished Mullarkey in his first UFC fight. Llontop has a head made of stone, was the only opponent Ruffy defeated who wasn't (T)KO. Possibly also partially due to being extremely over the contracted weight limit.
 
If Llontop made weight, he would probably have been dropped like a sack within 2 rounds. That said, Ruffy did not look good in the third. Leaves question marks. But a fun fighter to keep an eye on in the future.
 
Jose Beehive said:
seemed a bit of a step too far, dude he was fighting is known to have a good chin, and he came in way heavier which I think impacted the fight.. I think some of those cracks wouldhave ended a lot of people.

We'll see, they need to book him correctly, he's part of the Fight Nerds and they seem pretty unfuckwithable at the moment.
Click to expand...
Bro he fuckin distorted the dudes head with some of those shots. Guy had an abnormal chin hahaha
 
Some are blessed with that Mark Hunto chin... he would have finished 99% of other opponents with those shots last night.
 
He didn't look amazing no, but a win is a win. Still keen to see him again.
 
Yeh, commentary had clearly only seen him style on Mullarky, who isn't good, and were basically carrying on like he was a champion lol. It was stupid.

He didn't even look that great on his DWCS fight before the Mullarky fight.
 
He don't win against Klein or Alvarez or Klose or Ribovisz
There is a lot of great lightweight unranked better than him
 
The commentary is indeed annoying whenever a guy who the UFC wants to be a star is fighting. Just sucking the dudes nuts off like there's no tomorrow. Other guy could be landing an eight punch combo and it's crickets.
 
Ruffy looked like a striker with glimpses of genius, that might not be able to sustain a grueling five rounds fight.

He wouldn't be the first champ built like that, I'll give Joe a pass on this one.
 
it was like to watch Mcgregor vs Diaz, I was entertained.

Lost a round because gassed out, but dominated the others two, I think it was a good experience for him to evolve.
 
Rogan was a little overhyped indeed, but that doesnt mean Ruffy aint a talent

Its not 10 or 100 you know, theres a world in between

I will definitely watch his next fight and i do believe he can climb
 
It was a good example of why you absolutely MUST ignore Rogan and DC at these big events lol

Their hyperbole ends up having a negative impact. Dude actually did fine out there in just his second UFC outing, but the narrative was we were witnessing the second coming of Conor lol

Conor sparks that guy inside a round. The fact Ruffy couldn't isn't lost on anyone and just makes for confusing viewing.

This very thread doesn't exist without Rogan talking garbage.
 
