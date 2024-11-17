Mauricio Ruffy is EXTREMELY OVERRATED

There's no denying that Joe Rogan's credibility has fallen through the roof in recent years, last night was just another example of how his takes often lack solid grounding, making it hard to take him seriously.



As Mauricio was making his way to the octagon last night, Joe was hyping him up as the second coming of Jesus Christ. He was painting him as some sort of generational talent that would walk through everyone.



Well how did the fight against a no-name can, stepping in on short notice play out? Ruffy got outstruck and had nothing left in the gas tank by the third round. He displayed poor fight IQ, bad striking defense w/ his hands constantly down, etc.



He reminds me a lot of Jiri - entertaining fighter that loves to showboat and swing for the fences w/ his strikes, often leaving himself exposed and vulnerable.





Curious to see what others think - were you guys impressed with Ruffy's performance last night?

Do you believe he's a future title challenger? a future champion? or just someone that will give us entertaining fights but fail to string together quality wins?