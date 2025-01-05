Cory Sandhagen is extremely overrated

He cannot beat any of the top guys. He lost to Aljo, he lost to Yan, he lost to Umar



You can argue he win the TJ fight but TJ was coming off a 2 year layoff, dealing with arm injuries, tore his knee in the first round and cory still made it close enough for the judges to give TJ the win



The only guys he beats are guys who have been whooped much worse by the other top contenders.



Vera got completely outclassed against O’Malley and got dropped by Figgy. Cory took him to a boring decision where he never committed to any of his strikes



Font was getting bobbed around by Aldo, Figgy AND vera. Sandhagen couldn’t do anything to him, yes he was injured but that’s no excuse for a win based entirely off control time.



Lost the first two rounds against song and only started to win as song lost more and more blood. Yan throughly outclassed song with a torn groin and meniscus from the very first minute



Plus he in my humble opinion got gifted a decision win against a 5 foot 3 lineker. Argue about the philosophy of when you call a fight a robbery all you want, I didn’t agree with the decision so I’m counting it against him. Rocked and outgrappled by a guy he had 8 inches of height on



Can only knock out an old man like edgar who was on a 3 fight losing streak at 38, and moraes who was on a 2 fight losing streak, and would then lose another 6 fights in a row