Multiplat DOOM: The Dark Ages (15 May 2025)

GPpa8SLWIAAvGFv
Rip and tear!

New DOOM title coming next year. Fuck yeah.



 
As much as I love the last two, I really was/am hoping this had more old school Doom imagery, though this trailer looks more fantastical. Will definitely purchase it unless their is some catastrophe
 
Looks a bit silly for the Doom franchise to go medieval/steam punk, but the set dressing won't matter too much, I'm sure.

Gotta hand it to them for taking a franchise that was considered all but dead, and had people scoffing at the 2016 game before it came out, and turning it into the juggernaut it is today.
 


Gameplay looks pretty different to Eternal, which I think is a good choice. That game already exists. The combat here looks a bit slower and meatier. It's not coming out till next year so it might change, but they're showing off the design philosophy and it looks like a fucking good time.
 
KidBaize said:
We are so back!!!

fv89kqnf9ciea0bnf1ce.gif



But where is the jumping?? I need my doom movement!
It's hard to tell from such a short clip, but yeah, it looks like the verticality from Eternal is gone. It looks more like the "push forward" combat from 2016, rather than the monkey-bar flipping, which is fine with me.
 
The Clark said:
It's hard to tell from such a short clip, but yeah, it looks like the verticality from Eternal is gone. It looks more like the "push forward" combat from 2016, rather than the monkey-bar flipping, which is fine with me.
I read somebody speculate this is a sequel to Doom 64. Don't know how true that might be but there was no jumping in 64 either.

Personally the movement in Eternal is the best of any game I've played so I hope they don't regress too much. There is a dash or meathook of some kind and they likely have some tricks they haven't shown us yet.
 
Concrete said:
Gameplay looks pretty different to Eternal, which I think is a good choice. That game already exists. The combat here looks a bit slower and meatier. It's not coming out till next year so it might change, but they're showing off the design philosophy and it looks like a fucking good time.
Was afraid with the combat loop of Eternal and its DLC's they painted themselves into a corner moving forward. But it looks like the development team has some tricks up their sleeves to thankfully slow it down.
 
Dizzy said:
This looks soooo good! That demon mech thing was icing on the desert!

I love how meaty it looks. Eternal's gameplay was sublime, but I didn't like the mechanics of having to kill things a certain way, or how gamified the level design was. There's such little footage, but the environments look like real places here, at least a fictional world I can get more immersed in.
 
One of the things I'm most excited about is being able to experience a new Doom game at launch. I was late to discover 2016 and Eternal so I missed Hugo's live playthrough and all the hype as players discovered everything.
 
As much as I love all things DOOM I was kind of hoping for a Quake reboot next from id Software. Oh well, here’s hoping for more greatness. And if I have one request it’s that they give us some regular death match for multiplayer. The original DOOM literally introduced fps multiplayer and death match. The fact that Doom Eternal didn’t have it was sacrilegious in my opinion.
 
