It's hard to tell from such a short clip, but yeah, it looks like the verticality from Eternal is gone. It looks more like the "push forward" combat from 2016, rather than the monkey-bar flipping, which is fine with me.We are so back!!!
But where is the jumping?? I need my doom movement!
I read somebody speculate this is a sequel to Doom 64. Don't know how true that might be but there was no jumping in 64 either.
Gameplay looks pretty different to Eternal, which I think is a good choice. That game already exists. The combat here looks a bit slower and meatier. It's not coming out till next year so it might change, but they're showing off the design philosophy and it looks like a fucking good time.
Rip and tear!
New DOOM title coming next year. Fuck yeah.
