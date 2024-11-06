Elections After Win, Trump Fans Admit “Project 2025 Is the Agenda”

HOLA

HOLA

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 13, 2012
Messages
22,992
Reaction score
40,213
www.motherjones.com

After win, Trump fans admit “Project 2025 is the agenda"

"Now that the election is over I think we can finally say that yeah actually Project 2025 is the agenda. Lol."
www.motherjones.com www.motherjones.com

On Wednesday morning, some of Trump’s favorite fans finally felt comfortable joking about what the next president has long denied: Project 2025 has always been the plan for a second Trump term.

“Now that the election is over I think we can finally say that yeah actually Project 2025 is the agenda. Lol,” right-wing podcast host Matt Walsh wrote in a post on X of the 900-plus-page extremist guidebook. Walsh’s message soon got picked up and promoted by Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist who was recently released from prison, where he landed after ignoring a subpoena from the House January 6 Committee. “Fabulous,” Bannon said, chuckling, after reading Walsh’s post out loud on his War Room podcast today. “We might have to put that everywhere.”

Benny Johnson, a conservative YouTuber with 2.59 million followers who has called affirmative action “Nazi-level thinking” and said Trump should prosecute Biden for human trafficking of immigrants, also chimed in: “It is my honor to inform you all that Project 2025 was real the whole time,” he posted on X.

Bo French, a local Texas GOP official who recently came under fire for using slurs about gay people and people with disabilities on social media, wrote: “Can we admit now that we are going to implement Project 2025?”

Walsh, Bannon, and the others are not the only people in Trump’s orbit who have made these promises. While Trump has tried to distance himself from Project 2025, there is a long list of his connections to it, which include many people who have similarly said that Trump plans to enact the policies if reelected. Russell Vought, a potential next chief of staff profiled by my colleague Isabela Dias, said in a secretly recorded meeting that Project 2025 is the real Trump plan and the distancing tactic was just campaign necessity.
 
<{jackyeah}>


gotcha-bitch.gif
 
Flower2dPeople said:
<{jackyeah}>


gotcha-bitch.gif
Click to expand...
lol I think we saw this one coming:

forums.sherdog.com

Elections - Project 2025 major right wing groups plan on creating a new super super pack

People from major right wing groups are pulling together to rain down on Washington some of the most extreme policies. Some of this stuff sounds like it comes from Mein Kampf. Imprisonment of lgbt I could go on an on some of the hostilities are so extreme they could not do this with anyone else...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

Just be honest next time, maybe? Then we won't have to do this whole "Why do liberals look down on us!?" charade.
 
Misfit23 said:
They couldn't even build a wall that stayed up his first go around. Not too worried.
Click to expand...
The wall (besides for being ineffectual) had lots of logistics problems that made it unrealistic. It's far easier to implement the ideas of P 25.

Part of it is simply replacing people in key positions with ultimate sycophants. Not really many roadblocks there.
 
HOLA said:
lol I think we saw this one coming:

forums.sherdog.com

Elections - Project 2025 major right wing groups plan on creating a new super super pack

People from major right wing groups are pulling together to rain down on Washington some of the most extreme policies. Some of this stuff sounds like it comes from Mein Kampf. Imprisonment of lgbt I could go on an on some of the hostilities are so extreme they could not do this with anyone else...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

Just be honest next time, maybe? Then we won't have to do this whole "Why do liberals look down on us!?" charade.
Click to expand...

if you actually believed this you wouldn't be talking shit about it on the internet, you'd be packing a bag
 
Elon definitely going to be heading up the NSPC on page 57!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sakuraba'sEar
International Iraq mission to end in 2025, with no withdrawal
Replies
10
Views
376
Andy Capp
Andy Capp

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,601
Messages
56,466,988
Members
175,236
Latest member
Penu

Share this page

Back
Top