Multiplat Official Battlefield 6 (Codename: Glacier) Disc (TBA)

Coolly codenamed Glacier, the next Battlefield looms and promises to be like never before.

B6SD1.png

The new, four-studio-strong Battlefield Studios has a mission: Make the next Battlefield the best ever.

Skärmavbild 2025-02-18 kl. 19.23.28.png

And it's doing it this time with undivided rations in hopes of reinvigorating a playerbase that wants better than 2021's Battlefield 2042.

Rivalling Activision's Call of Duty: Warzone may prove a secondary objective, hints EA CEO Andrew Wilson. To that end, a F2P standalone battle royale is rumored to be launching in tandem.

Early launch projections were 2026 but grapevine now leans holiday window 2025, October specifically.

–––

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developers: DICE for MP component; Motive for SP campaign; Criterion for content creation; Ripple Effect for BR

Engine: Frostbite

Plot: NATO faces external threat from massive, privately-funded paramilitary organisation; maps will include USA and Gibraltar black sites.

–––

Fun fact: Devs promise high destructibility of enviro in return to franchise roots, as well as iconic modes Conquest and Breakthrough; destruction will be calibre-based and similar to Rainbow Six Siege.

Fun fact: Leaving what didn't work in 2042 behind: Neither specialised operators (back to class-based) nor 128-player matches will be returning and circa 45 weapons will be available at launch, double what was offered in 2042, in addition to 10 new MP maps.

Fun fact: Not future. Not past. Game warfare takes place right now in modern day.

Fun fact: North American and European players are already taking part in daily playtesting under NDA so DICE can correct any wrong directions taken.

–––

Pre-alpha look:

 
Match-end screen glimpse. Not sure if this gets taken down or not but viewable at time of posting. Scoring and soldier aesthetic mark celebrated return to form for the franchise in deviation from 2042:

 
MIssed this thread. Just give me BF2 level design quality, while building on the near full destruction of Bad Company 2.

I don't really play any MP games anymore, and I never played as much MP as I did with 1942, Desert Combat, BF2 and Bad Company 2. This would get me back in the game if they can recapture the amazing levels of yesteryear with full on destruction.

It really sucks that the best destruction we've had in a game, that doesn't look like minecraft, was all the way back to Red Faction Guerilla and Bad Company 2.
 
I'm looking forward to this and with you 100 on destructo for the win. I'll keep the community updated as more goodies leak or are announced.

EA needing a home-run is transparent in their attitude and support of entry. Wilson has said after the all-hands-on-deck development of Battlefield 6, it's Apex Legends' turn (my main comp game) for big technical upgrade not unlike CS:GO 2. I'm really excited for that, too.

Going production gold probably a stretch, but all four developing houses + pub seem serious AF about launching the tightest Battlefield ever this time around.
 
New leak from earlier build shows ability to drag teammates for rez. Support will be eating well as long as we've smoke nades + launcher to conceal:

 
