Valhoven
Black Orchid Belt
Staff member
Forum Administrator
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2016
- Messages
- 23,468
- Reaction score
- 34,512
Coolly codenamed Glacier, the next Battlefield looms and promises to be like never before.
The new, four-studio-strong Battlefield Studios has a mission: Make the next Battlefield the best ever.
And it's doing it this time with undivided rations in hopes of reinvigorating a playerbase that wants better than 2021's Battlefield 2042.
Rivalling Activision's Call of Duty: Warzone may prove a secondary objective, hints EA CEO Andrew Wilson. To that end, a F2P standalone battle royale is rumored to be launching in tandem.
Early launch projections were 2026 but grapevine now leans holiday window 2025, October specifically.
–––
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Developers: DICE for MP component; Motive for SP campaign; Criterion for content creation; Ripple Effect for BR
Engine: Frostbite
Plot: NATO faces external threat from massive, privately-funded paramilitary organisation; maps will include USA and Gibraltar black sites.
–––
Fun fact: Devs promise high destructibility of enviro in return to franchise roots, as well as iconic modes Conquest and Breakthrough; destruction will be calibre-based and similar to Rainbow Six Siege.
Fun fact: Leaving what didn't work in 2042 behind: Neither specialised operators (back to class-based) nor 128-player matches will be returning and circa 45 weapons will be available at launch, double what was offered in 2042, in addition to 10 new MP maps.
Fun fact: Not future. Not past. Game warfare takes place right now in modern day.
Fun fact: North American and European players are already taking part in daily playtesting under NDA so DICE can correct any wrong directions taken.
–––
Pre-alpha look:
The new, four-studio-strong Battlefield Studios has a mission: Make the next Battlefield the best ever.
And it's doing it this time with undivided rations in hopes of reinvigorating a playerbase that wants better than 2021's Battlefield 2042.
Rivalling Activision's Call of Duty: Warzone may prove a secondary objective, hints EA CEO Andrew Wilson. To that end, a F2P standalone battle royale is rumored to be launching in tandem.
Early launch projections were 2026 but grapevine now leans holiday window 2025, October specifically.
–––
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Developers: DICE for MP component; Motive for SP campaign; Criterion for content creation; Ripple Effect for BR
Engine: Frostbite
Plot: NATO faces external threat from massive, privately-funded paramilitary organisation; maps will include USA and Gibraltar black sites.
–––
Fun fact: Devs promise high destructibility of enviro in return to franchise roots, as well as iconic modes Conquest and Breakthrough; destruction will be calibre-based and similar to Rainbow Six Siege.
Fun fact: Leaving what didn't work in 2042 behind: Neither specialised operators (back to class-based) nor 128-player matches will be returning and circa 45 weapons will be available at launch, double what was offered in 2042, in addition to 10 new MP maps.
Fun fact: Not future. Not past. Game warfare takes place right now in modern day.
Fun fact: North American and European players are already taking part in daily playtesting under NDA so DICE can correct any wrong directions taken.
–––
Pre-alpha look: