Multiplat Official Lords of the Fallen 2 Disc (2026)

Dark Crusaders, Sunbros, and Palebloods,

Following a soft confirm from publisher strategy report in October, CEO of CI Games this week confirms Lords 2 is in full production at Hexworks.

Over 200 people have already this year had the project as their sole focus, he continues. He also mentions that comms and marketing for the game will kick off next year (2025).

Let's talk Lords and keep each other updated on any concept art dropped et cetera. *brohug

Will again be preordering to continue my years-long support for Warsaw's CI Games and new 2020 banger developer house Hexworks. Looking forward to embarking on the journey with ma fellow lampbearers.

cc: @GtehMVP, @Fraz, @deadshot138, @Dinkin_Flicka, @93confirmed, @SwamiLeoni, @KidBaize
Was pleaseenlty surprised with how great this game was. It had a few shortcomings but excited to hear they got a sequel on the books.
 
