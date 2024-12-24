With a week away from 2025 I think it's about time we start thinking about what we'll be playing next year. 2025 is shaping up to be a very promising year in the way that 2023 was. There seems to be a lot of big releases and much more variety than there was this year. I've compiled a list of games that I'm looking forward to playing. This isn't all of them but these are the ones without a doubt that I'll be buying.







1. Monster Hunter Wilds - This game is sure to be number one on a lot of lists. It's the spiritual successor to Monster Hunter World and the beta already proved the two titles have a lot in common. They really cooked with the monster designs here, this might have the best roster of new monsters that we've seen yet. I'm excited to fight that octopus monster that covers itself in oil.









2. The First Berserker Khazan - I find it much easier to be hyped about a game that's not too far away. This title releases on March 27 and having already played the beta I know it's going to release in a very good state. I'm excited for it because the art direction reminds me a lot of Berserk and the gameplay is sort of like Nioh.









3. Ghost of Yotei - Not much needs to be said. GoT was a great game and I'm excited to see how the series evolves. It looks like there will a lot of Kill Bill influence in this one with the theme of revenge and hunting down targets.







4. DOOM: The Dark Ages - The last two DOOM games were a blast to play. I look forward to this setting even more so than the last few titles. Should make for some interesting gameplay changes.









5. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - I have no idea what to expect from this one. As far as I know this is the developer's first game but it intrigues me because I love JRPGs but in recent years too many have taken on the anime aesthetic so it's awesome to see one that looks more like a modern game but in turn based fashion.



