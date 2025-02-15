  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

At what point do you decide a retro-style game is just covering up poor programming?

I've long held the belief that retro themed and modern pixel art games are either lazy cash grabs or made by lesser skilled developers.

Streets of Rage 4 is an example of a game with gameplay that's a throwback to the 90s, but it still plays well and the graphics are clean. This is how it should be done, IMO.

But then you have games like Turbo Overkill

The graphics don't actually bother me in this game, the gameplay is just janky, imprecise,a nd just plain weak. I understand what they were supposed to be going for but they forgot to make solid gameplay in the process.

Here is a modern pixel art game

hero-image.fill.size_1248x702.v1699836163.png


Here is a 2D pixel based game from the 90s
supermetroid2-jogoveio.gif
 
