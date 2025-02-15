At what point do you decide a retro-style game is just covering up poor programming?

mixmastermo
I've long held the belief that retro themed and modern pixel art games are either lazy cash grabs or made by lesser skilled developers.
Streets of Rage 4 is an example of a game with gameplay that's a throwback to the 90s, but it still plays well and the graphics are clean. This is how it should be done, IMO.
But then you have games like Turbo Overkill
The graphics don't actually bother me in this game, the gameplay is just janky, imprecise,a nd just plain weak. I understand what they were supposed to be going for but they forgot to make solid gameplay in the process.
Here is a modern pixel art game
Here is a 2D pixel based game from the 90s
