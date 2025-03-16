Zazen
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2006
- Messages
- 13,342
- Reaction score
- 13,738
This game looks amazing and I think it deserves its own thread. Silent Hill 2 was a masterpiece imo and it captured horror better than any other game I've played in recent memory. The Japanese setting is going to make it really creepy.
Here's more information on the game.
- Game takes place in 1960s Japan in a town called Ebisugaoka.
- Play as a student named Shimizu Hinako
- The story is being written by Ryukishi07
- Akira Yamaoka is working on the soundtrack
- The player will have to solve puzzles
- Players use axes, crowbars, knives, and spears to defend against and kill enemy creatures in melee-style combat.
- Cutscenes sometimes depict gore and more intense acts of violence.
Anyone else looking forward to this? I hope it releases in 2025. We need some good horror games this year.
Here's more information on the game.
- Game takes place in 1960s Japan in a town called Ebisugaoka.
- Play as a student named Shimizu Hinako
- The story is being written by Ryukishi07
- Akira Yamaoka is working on the soundtrack
- The player will have to solve puzzles
- Players use axes, crowbars, knives, and spears to defend against and kill enemy creatures in melee-style combat.
- Cutscenes sometimes depict gore and more intense acts of violence.
Anyone else looking forward to this? I hope it releases in 2025. We need some good horror games this year.