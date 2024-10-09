Does Stipe Also Deserve Blame?

LeBron
This guy was basically retired, at home with his wife, kids, and fire truck. Then Jon says he wants to fight and what, he just puts everything to the side and gets on his knees? You should either be all-in or all-out as a fighter.
If he just fucked off then Jon will either just retire or have to fight Tom or Poatan, which is what people really want to see.
