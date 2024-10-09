Does Stipe Also Deserve Blame?

That's like blaming GSP when that fight happened instead of Bisping for ducking legitimate challengers.



Honestly for anyone who remembers, the situation is quite similar! There is an interim champ in place, the UFC want to put on an event with a big name, but the champion doesn't want to fight the top contender, and the guy coming out of no where is a big name.



I don't blame Stipe (or GSP) at all. It's just very weak that in both cases, the eventual winner of this fight doesn't legitimize their win by fighting the actual top contender (GSP didn't fight Whittaker, and Stipe won't fight Tom if he wins)



It's a shit show. A fun fight, but the winner is not a champion imo.