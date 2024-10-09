Does Stipe Also Deserve Blame?

This guy was basically retired, at home with his wife, kids, and fire truck. Then Jon says he wants to fight and what, he just puts everything to the side and gets on his knees? You should either be all-in or all-out as a fighter.

If he just fucked off then Jon will either just retire or have to fight Tom or Poatan, which is what people really want to see.
 
Stipe hasn’t done anything wrong. He’s just accepted an opportunity. He was offered a legacy world title fight and the payday that comes with it. He hasn’t retired, why wouldn’t he take it? He also hasn’t turned down any other fights as far we know, the UFC is just insisting on this fight happening. This is 100% Jones and Dana.
 
Can’t wait for stipe to ko Jones and ride off into the sunset with one of the biggest wins in mma history
 
That's like blaming GSP when that fight happened instead of Bisping for ducking legitimate challengers.

Honestly for anyone who remembers, the situation is quite similar! There is an interim champ in place, the UFC want to put on an event with a big name, but the champion doesn't want to fight the top contender, and the guy coming out of no where is a big name.

I don't blame Stipe (or GSP) at all. It's just very weak that in both cases, the eventual winner of this fight doesn't legitimize their win by fighting the actual top contender (GSP didn't fight Whittaker, and Stipe won't fight Tom if he wins)

It's a shit show. A fun fight, but the winner is not a champion imo.
 
Yes I blame Stipe. If he wasn't so good in his prime then Jones wouldn't have been scared to move up to HW earlier.

But Stipe was out there beating up scary dudes so Jones had no choice but to wait until Stipe is walking with a cane and playing checkers in the park.
 
To be fair the GSP thing happened pretty quick. Woodley put a snoozer against Maia and then Dana who was talking about Woodley/Bisping beforehand was all angry and gave GSP the MW title fight like 5 months later.

It will be us waiting almost 2 years for Jones/Stipe, just freakin make it happen and be done with it already.
 
Nah. If he would have declined, Jones would have fought Arlovski (and still might).
 
The difference is that GSP held on to the title for 34 days, while Jon hasn't defended in 583 days as of today.
 
Straight up..

ONLY A COMPLETE RETARD WOULD EVER BLAME STIPE FOR ANY OF THIS.

Do you honestly not get any, or all of this?

This POS thread literally proves the average IQ in here.
 
You guys shouldn't blame either Jones or Stipe. They are both going for the biggest moneybag they can and it's the UFC that is making this happen.
 
Jones is the one who called Stipe out, right? And the UFC is also trying hard to continue making it happen? So who's the ones on their knees again?
 
