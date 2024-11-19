  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

"Father Time Did Not Beat Stipe, Jon Did" - Chael P.

USA!USA!

USA!USA!

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Sep 9, 2007
Messages
13,466
Reaction score
16,455


I agree with Chael. People are discrediting Stipe more than giving Jon credit. Jon made Stipe look like a retired bum with his body work and ground and pound, and then gave us a highlight reel finish. Jon was coming off a layoff with an injury too - not like he has been active for years either. People are only mentioning Stipe's absence, not Jon's.

Jon is that good. Accept it. Embrace it.

You may not like the person, but the fighter is the greatest of all time.
 
As true of a statement as Chael's undefeated record

And the only reason Chael is undefeated is that he didn't let Father Time get close
 
I think it's a little of both. Jon's striking versatility looked top notch. But come on, Stipe's movements, reflexes, and punches looked slower than anyone I recall of any modern heavyweight. He obviously has had a huge decline in the past few years. Prime Stipe would have been interesting but damn he looked like he was trudging thru mud.
 
StrikerKing said:
I think it's a little of both. Jon's striking versatility looked top notch. But come on, Stipe's movements, reflexes, and punches looked slower than anyone I recall of any modern heavyweight. He obviously has had a huge decline in the past few years. Prime Stipe would have been interesting but damn he looked like he was trudging thru mud.
For sure. I'm not claiming Stipe is who he was 5+ years ago.

I just think he looked as bad as he did because Jon made him look bad and beat him up. People disregard the body work because its not flashy, but Jon was working it and beating him up while it lasted.
 
Chael says a lot of dumb shit. This is the same guy that effectively argued that aging doesnt exist and theres no such thing as falling out of your prime. Yeah, Jon isnt getting his credit but Stipe wouldnt have retired if he himself didnt know he was shot.
 
Stipe looked slower than he’s ever looked. He looked underwater and his reaction time was slow too. Jones looked pretty good but a lot of it was because Stipe looked so bad.
 
sdpdude9 said:
Stipe looked slower than he’s ever looked. He looked underwater and his reaction time was slow too. Jones looked pretty good but a lot of it was because Stipe looked so bad.
I think Jon made Stipe look slow too. He weighed less for this one than he did in his UFC HW debut. He obviously wanted to have some of that LHW speed, and he used it. By comparison, Stipe.. while undoubtedly not as quick as he used to be.. looked even worse.
 
Hes right. Stipe did not look bad at all. I honestly dont understand where it comes from.
 
This is not an either/or situation. Father time pretty clearly caught up to Stipe, and Jon fought a really smart, effective fight and finished with a KO strike that puts out anyone, regardless of age.
 
USA!USA! said:
I think Jon made Stipe look slow too. He weighed less for this one than he did in his UFC HW debut. He obviously wanted to have some of that LHW speed, and he used it. By comparison, Stipe.. while undoubtedly not as quick as he used to be.. looked even worse.
Somewhat, Jon looked slower than his LHW self (of course) but undoubtedly faster than Stipe. But I think Stipe just looked slow regardless, it was actually shocking to me how slow he looked. He also just looked really uncomfortable and noncommittal, so perhaps hesitancy made him seem slower as well.
 
Father time didn't help, but yeah... looking at how they matched up, I can't imagine Stipe having much for Jon at any point in his career. Maybe he could've withstood more punishment, but that's not enough.
 
sdpdude9 said:
Somewhat, Jon looked slower than his LHW self (of course) but undoubtedly faster than Stipe. But I think Stipe just looked slow regardless, it was actually shocking to me how slow he looked. He also just looked really uncomfortable and noncommittal, so perhaps hesitancy made him seem slower as well.
Yes I think that was it too. Combination of rust and not being able to catch Jon.

I'm not saying Stipe looked great. He didn't. I just think Jon was as much of a reason for that as the age and layoff. I think Stipe does better against other HWs. Probably gets smoked by Tom too since Tom is quick.
 
USA!USA! said:
You are really comparing 5 years to 30 years? Jon has been in the UFC longer than Stipe by the way. He was ALREADY champ when Stipe made his UFC debut. I don't see people giving credit to his longevity.
You can say whatever but that version Stipe doesn’t beat any current HW or LHW in the top 10.
 
