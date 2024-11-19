"Father Time Did Not Beat Stipe, Jon Did" - Chael P.





I agree with Chael. People are discrediting Stipe more than giving Jon credit. Jon made Stipe look like a retired bum with his body work and ground and pound, and then gave us a highlight reel finish. Jon was coming off a layoff with an injury too - not like he has been active for years either. People are only mentioning Stipe's absence, not Jon's.



Jon is that good. Accept it. Embrace it.



You may not like the person, but the fighter is the greatest of all time.