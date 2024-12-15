News Dana White "100% guarantees" Jones vs Aspinall fight

Subline said:


What do you guys think? Do you trust in the boss man?
I really hope so, but Dana White is not to be trusted

This is a good tactic because when/if it doesn't happen everyone knows which side didn't want it to happen.
 
Jon should take the fight. If he loses he still has the GOAT resume but is a steroid cheat.

If he wins he has the GOAT resume but is a steroid cheat, but he'll be a hell of a lot richer.


Honestly think he has a good chance against Tom, and can make a pile of cash at HW.


TLDR he has nothing to lose. His perfect record doesn't mean anything in the grand scheme of things because it will always be undermined by his cheating. His resume on the other hand is incontestable and his net worth can become MUCH greater.
 
Will the Saudis get involved and help make it happen? We know Jones is going to ask for the moon.

In any case, I really hope Dana isn't lying this time.
 
Jones very much cares about his 'undefeated' record. It's also a huge reason why he's asking for "fuck you money" to fight Aspinall. He knows he has a very good chance of getting knocked out.
 
Jon will make 20-30 million and the Saudi's will help to make this happen. Jon has good chance of winning, even though I think Tom is the best right now...Jon Jones is still Jon Jones.
 
