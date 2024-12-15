Jon should take the fight. If he loses he still has the GOAT resume but is a steroid cheat.



If he wins he has the GOAT resume but is a steroid cheat, but he'll be a hell of a lot richer.





Honestly think he has a good chance against Tom, and can make a pile of cash at HW.





TLDR he has nothing to lose. His perfect record doesn't mean anything in the grand scheme of things because it will always be undermined by his cheating. His resume on the other hand is incontestable and his net worth can become MUCH greater.