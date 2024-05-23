Crazy if Max beats Illia only to lose to Volk again..

Rockman14
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Sep 29, 2014
- Messages
- 2,160
- Reaction score
- 973
Crazy because maybe he just has max’s number..
Maybe Volk is just old?
But its crazy is Volk beats max after beating Illia, then only to lose again to Illia, crazy.
Especially after what Max just AND if her were to beat Illia, Volk just swoops in.
Crazy.
Maybe Volk is just old?
But its crazy is Volk beats max after beating Illia, then only to lose again to Illia, crazy.
Especially after what Max just AND if her were to beat Illia, Volk just swoops in.
Crazy.