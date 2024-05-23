Crazy if Max beats Illia only to lose to Volk again..

Crazy because maybe he just has max’s number..

Maybe Volk is just old?

But its crazy is Volk beats max after beating Illia, then only to lose again to Illia, crazy.

Especially after what Max just AND if her were to beat Illia, Volk just swoops in.

Crazy.
 
Not too crazy. Topuria lost the first round to Volk and then chinned him. Could be a case of Volk just doesn't have the chin to go 5 rounds with Topuria but maybe Max does.
 
Not too crazy. Topuria lost the first round to Volk and then chinned him. Could be a case of Volk just doesn't have the chin to go 5 rounds with Topuria but maybe Max does.
Not really an accurate account of what happened. Round 1 was competitive and while Volk edged it, and for sure the jab was giving Ilia trouble, he was beginning to time Volk and land some heavy shots that you really saw Volk react to. It felt like Topuria was dialing in. That said, Volks getting old, he's 1-3 in his last 4, was knocked dead twice and the other time was a 5 round war vs Islam where he was rocked a couple times. I wouldn't count on him beating Holloway this time around either.
 
Not really an accurate account of what happened. Round 1 was competitive and while Volk edged it, and for sure the jab was giving Ilia trouble, he was beginning to time Volk and land some heavy shots that you really saw Volk react to. It felt like Topuria was dialing in. That said, Volks getting old, he's 1-3 in his last 4, was knocked dead twice and the other time was a 5 round war vs Islam where he was rocked a couple times. I wouldn't count on him beating Holloway this time around either.
Or he could come back and decision Max again, who isn't known for having power. Volk has never had the best chin, just because he got KO'd by Topuria doesn't necessarily mean it's gone. Even pre title run Mendes almost chinned him.
 
Or he could come back and decision Max again, who isn't known for having power. Volk has never had the best chin, just because he got KO'd by Topuria doesn't necessarily mean it's gone. Even pre title run Mendes almost chinned him.
35+ years old

+

Getting headkicked by Islam

+

Getting knocked limp by Topuria

+
Spending the last 3 yearsr going up in weight, back down, back up and then back down again

=

He's pretty nowhere near what he used to be at this point.
 
Thats some WMMA shit.


Holly > Ronda > Meisha > Holly

Rose > Joanna > Esparza/Andrade > Rose
 
the Volk that fought Ilia would lose to Max in my opinion. he was slow and looked like he was sparring. he brings that kind of lackadaisical performance vs Max and he'll lose. hell, he almost lost when he was dialed in vs Max the 2nd time, an out of prime Volk is getting roasted by Max.
 
I wouldn't bet on Volk to beat Max again, and we'd have to see how Ilia looks if Max beats him. He kind of seems like the type of fighter that's very reliant on being extremely confident, and if Max whoops him and makes him 2nd guess himself, I could see him turning into a win some/lose some guy after that.
 
I know Max's been showing some power lately but I don't really view him as a KO striker. I don't think he has the 1 shot KO power to ever beat Volk unless Volk willingly swings blindly like Justin or KZ..

Volk is faster than Max so he tends to be always 1 step ahead of Max
 
