Crazy if Max beats Illia only to lose to Volk again..

blaseblase said: Not too crazy. Topuria lost the first round to Volk and then chinned him. Could be a case of Volk just doesn't have the chin to go 5 rounds with Topuria but maybe Max does.

Not really an accurate account of what happened. Round 1 was competitive and while Volk edged it, and for sure the jab was giving Ilia trouble, he was beginning to time Volk and land some heavy shots that you really saw Volk react to. It felt like Topuria was dialing in. That said, Volks getting old, he's 1-3 in his last 4, was knocked dead twice and the other time was a 5 round war vs Islam where he was rocked a couple times. I wouldn't count on him beating Holloway this time around either.