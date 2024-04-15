Respect between Max and Volk

Very cool stuff to see.

Here is Volk rooting for Max:





Max talking up Volk vs Ilia




Also I saw another interview I couldn't find but Max said if Volk is getting the rematch good for him and he would wait... or he wants to earn his 4th fight with Volk by beating Ilia and reclaiming the belt. Thus making the 4th fight (undeniable)

Just tons of respect and class between these 2.
 
Love it when fighters show respect to each other, win or lose. Class act the both of them. The best featherweights ever along with Aldo
 
ChessJitsu said:
context?

also Max TKOs Volk if they fight now. It would be a huge boost to his legacy too.
Max was injured which delayed one of their fights and Alex was running to every media outlet he could saying Max was faking it and was actually scared. Disgraceful behavior.
 
