If Max beats Ilia, does GOAT FW rankings change?

Volk has FW goat status mainly off of his wins over Max.



They share many similar wins otherwise (Ortega, TKZ, Yair, Aldo).



If Max comes back and beats Ilia, do you have him above Volk?



If yes, or if no, does your answer change if Volk rematches Ilia and loses, or if Max beats Ilia twice?





I’m just asking because it seemed so clear that volk is the FW goat, but I’ve realised that his main distinction over Max is his head to head record and he has less total all times win. If Max is able to beat the guy who beat volk, it complicates things again.







PS - Volk v Max 1 was competitive but clear for Volk, Volk v Max 2 was razor close despite “hard cores” pretending it was actually an easy volk win, and volk max 3 was very dominant but people act like it somehow makes his previous wins against max more definitive, which is not how it works.