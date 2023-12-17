Colby Covington vs Ian Machado Garry

Colby wants to be active and fight in the 1st quarter of 2024, Machado Garry missed out his fight.



Colby lost to the champ and but was able to get something going in the last two rounds while Ian Machado Garry is on a 13 fight win streak.



Get it on the ufc 298 or 299 undercard please so there is a press conference that would be hilarious.