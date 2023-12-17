Colby Covington vs Ian Machado Garry

Colby wants to be active and fight in the 1st quarter of 2024, Machado Garry missed out his fight.

Colby lost to the champ and but was able to get something going in the last two rounds while Ian Machado Garry is on a 13 fight win streak.

Get it on the ufc 298 or 299 undercard please so there is a press conference that would be hilarious.
 
This is so obviously the fight to make. Too bad Colby Covington is ducking him. Sad, really.
 
blaseblase said:
Colby must be feeling his age to be ducking this fight, it's not like Garry has looked unbeatable or anything.
Click to expand...
Colby looked old his last fight and clearly struggled with Leon’s size which Garry is a similar size, colby really belongs at lightweight. Garry is undefeated, 7-0 in the ufc and we haven’t seen him in any trouble, he doesn’t look easily beatable either yet.
 
