Now Colby needs to say something. This feels like a situation back in grade school when two people crushed on each other but neither one will admit it out loud.



Colby has a genuine chance of losing and toppling himself even lower on the rankings so I don’t see it happening. If he loses he’s gonna lose whatever pinch of trump supporters that he has on a chokehold. his Leon performance and behavior after that fight was too cringe for even trump to stand for and losing to the cuck of the year is gonna leave him as the punching bag of the community with people constantly clowning him and undermining his achievements like Masvidual has been going through.