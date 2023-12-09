Media Colby Covington goes off on Ian 'Soyboy' Garry: "The guy's a f*cking joke"

Covington took the opportunity to roast Garry for disabling comments on his social media profiles before dismissing him as a joke. 'Chaos' revealed that his attention right now is focused solely on Leon Edwards.

"All I'll say about Ian is if you step in shoes junior, you better wipe that s**t off," Covington said. "I've had death threats, bombings, people wanted to kill me after Brazil, I never turned off my social media, I never turned off my comments, look at that little Ian Garry, he's turning off his comments like a little f***ing sensitive soyboy.

"You know he ain't a tough- he ain't the biggest and baddest f***ing fighter in the division, the guy's a f***ing joke, he's a little f***ing kid so, I don't really have anything to say to him. You'll see at the press conference but my business and my attention is focused towards Leon Scott [Edwards] and that's all I care about right now."

KowboyMMA said:
These guys have helped Ian Garry go from unknown to trending in a week...
At this point one has to wonder wether the guy just started a marketing campaign against his own name.
Weasle making a vid about the guy's reputation came out of nowhere. Very odd to say the least.

I have a gut feeling that the dude went out and offered money to anyone with a name to badmouth him before his upcoming fight.
 
Colby is setting up his next fight, after he loses yet again when the chips are down.
 
It'd be hilarious if everyone completely ignored Garry at the press conference
 
Man, if there was one fighter who's not in any position to criticize someone else's shitty personality....
 
Atleast he doesn't go running to the cops
 
Colby got him here. His wife is hot tho at least she was 10 to 15 years ago. Not sure she was even chsnge my name hot even in prime though
 
