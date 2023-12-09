Covington took the opportunity to roast Garry for disabling comments on his social media profiles before dismissing him as a joke. 'Chaos' revealed that his attention right now is focused solely on Leon Edwards."All I'll say about Ian is if you step in shoes junior, you better wipe that s**t off," Covington said. "I've had death threats, bombings, people wanted to kill me after Brazil, I never turned off my social media, I never turned off my comments, look at that little Ian Garry, he's turning off his comments like a little f***ing sensitive soyboy."You know he ain't a tough- he ain't the biggest and baddest f***ing fighter in the division, the guy's a f***ing joke, he's a little f***ing kid so, I don't really have anything to say to him. You'll see at the press conference but my business and my attention is focused towards Leon Scott [Edwards] and that's all I care about right now."