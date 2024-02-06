News Colby Covington: 'I Know I’m the Best Welterweight on Earth'

UFC 297 The Aftermath
Despite a lackluster performance in his welterweight title loss to Leon Edwards this past December, Colby Covington claims to be the division’s top dog.




While many considered Covington undeserving of the third title shot of his career, Dana White insisted “Chaos” fight Edwards at UFC 296. Edwards thoroughly dominated Covington in a forgettable affair in which the American claimed to have broken his foot in the first 30 seconds. Covington also inexplicably believed he did enough to win and blamed political bias for the scorecards.

A couple months removed from that defeat, Covington insists that he is the best welterweight on the planet and wants to prove it more than anything else. Covington even sees himself earning yet another title shot with another victory and is willing to take on whoever the promotion offers.

“I am the title of this division, I’m the welterweight savior,” Covington told “Submission Radio”. “I’m the biggest draw in this division, there is a reason everyone calls my name. Fights are easy to get and dunk on these nerds. I’m King of Miami, I’m America’s champ, the people’s champ, Donald Trump’s favorite fighter. I’m in a title fight every time I fight, everybody knows that. To get back to that undisputed title, whoever is the biggest and best name that the UFC tells me I have to go through to get there, that is what I’m willing to do. I want that title more than I want to breathe, more than I want to live. I’m in my prime, I’m 35 years young, I haven’t taken any damage in my career, especially in that last fight, Leon didn’t leave a scratch on my face.

“There were a couple of tiny little bruises on my leg, big f—-ig deal, I landed double strikes as him. I know I’m the welterweight champion. I know I’m the best welterweight on Earth. Just because three judges didn’t decide it for me that night, that is not going to affect my future and how I train and my preparation every day. I work hard, blue-collar American, I’m a 24/7, 365 fighter. I’m not a part-time fighter,” Covington added.

Colby Covington: 'I Know I’m the Best Welterweight on Earth'

Despite a lackluster performance in his welterweight title loss to Leon Edwards this past December, Colby Covington claims to be the division’s top dog.
Does Colby have delusions of grandeur?

If Colby had fought the entire fight like he did in the last couple of minutes, it might have been interesting. But he did not do anything for the majority of the fight.
 
It's over, he knows it. The rest of his career is going to be him being used as a stepping stone for up and comers.
 
Colby is the human equivalent of sandpaper. The only reason he is even remotely interesting is because he appeals to some with his low brow, sophomoric gimmick which requires tasteless shots at family members to garner attention, and latches onto political drama like a leech. Now that he's proven to be a front runner who's past his prime, he'll fade into irrelevance, alone with no one who gives a single fuck about him but a fickle fanbase he doesn't care about and has begun to alienate.

Colby bless.
 
This guys doesn't even believe that himself.

His heart was not in his last fight.

I'm sure he'll hang around but wish he wouldn't. His personality is so bad that it's just not worth it, even to see him get beat.

If there ever were a person who really needed to do some soul searching, it would be Colby.
 
I was prefer the #AmericanHero vibez of Sean Tarzan, personally 🤷‍♂️

He was just need to shut up and train bro

#StopAmericanHate is only possible with suppression of Colby his speech. Very bad for the movement when he open the mouth of his 😢

Respectfully been to Colby, you was not the best and you was almost sick to my stomach my fam with this People's Champ declaration 🤢


#NotMyHero #UFCisDying
 
