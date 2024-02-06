Kowboy On Sherdog
UFC 297 The Aftermath
Despite a lackluster performance in his welterweight title loss to Leon Edwards this past December, Colby Covington claims to be the division’s top dog.
While many considered Covington undeserving of the third title shot of his career, Dana White insisted “Chaos” fight Edwards at UFC 296. Edwards thoroughly dominated Covington in a forgettable affair in which the American claimed to have broken his foot in the first 30 seconds. Covington also inexplicably believed he did enough to win and blamed political bias for the scorecards.
A couple months removed from that defeat, Covington insists that he is the best welterweight on the planet and wants to prove it more than anything else. Covington even sees himself earning yet another title shot with another victory and is willing to take on whoever the promotion offers.
“I am the title of this division, I’m the welterweight savior,” Covington told “Submission Radio”. “I’m the biggest draw in this division, there is a reason everyone calls my name. Fights are easy to get and dunk on these nerds. I’m King of Miami, I’m America’s champ, the people’s champ, Donald Trump’s favorite fighter. I’m in a title fight every time I fight, everybody knows that. To get back to that undisputed title, whoever is the biggest and best name that the UFC tells me I have to go through to get there, that is what I’m willing to do. I want that title more than I want to breathe, more than I want to live. I’m in my prime, I’m 35 years young, I haven’t taken any damage in my career, especially in that last fight, Leon didn’t leave a scratch on my face.
“There were a couple of tiny little bruises on my leg, big f—-ig deal, I landed double strikes as him. I know I’m the welterweight champion. I know I’m the best welterweight on Earth. Just because three judges didn’t decide it for me that night, that is not going to affect my future and how I train and my preparation every day. I work hard, blue-collar American, I’m a 24/7, 365 fighter. I’m not a part-time fighter,” Covington added.
Despite a lackluster performance in his welterweight title loss to Leon Edwards this past December, Colby Covington claims to be the division’s top dog.
