Ian Garry didn't Win / Geoff Neal Failed

Folks, let's be real.

This wasn't even "a fight."

Ian Machado Garry ran, and avoided the fight, mostly.
Anytime Neal landed something good, Gary wanted to "glove touch" 😄😏
It was an embarassment. Neal should never have complied with these "fear-based butt-kisses."

All Neal had to do was scramble after Garry, never let up, and make this a dogfight.
Neal had several moments where he hurt Garry ... but always let him off the hook.

Instead, Neal wanted to "spar" and "be freinds" ....

Watch the fight 1000x, every time Neal clipped Garry, instead of lighting his ass off, and going for a finish, Geoff would inexplicably "clinch" Ian, negating all of the momentum and damage he had done.

This was the stupidest, most frustrating fight of 2024.

Will never watch it again, will never pay to see either fighter again.
 
Garry is MMA legend with a beautiful wife and legions of fans. Did you even listen to the commentary, Joe Rogan explained how it was a dominant victory by Ian and Neal was just using the clinch to stall.
 
It was a bad performance by Geoff, that's for sure. His best chance to win was to pressure and blitz forward with combos. Whenever he did that he landed good shots, and you could tell how umcorfortable it made Ian, but he simply didn't do it enough. Instead he waddled around and initiated those pointless clinches. A headscratcher of a performance.
 
Ian Garry knew he was going to try and cruise to decision and not brawl it out, so did Geoff. He couldn't close the gap and land what he wanted to. It sucks to watch as fans but part of it being a real sport.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Garry is MMA legend with a beautiful wife and legions of fans. Did you even listen to the commentary, Joe Rogan explained how it was a dominant victory by Ian and Neal was just using the clinch to stall.
I am starting to appreciate your droll irony 😄

Respect.
(PS: I wanted to skin Rogan with a potato-peeler every time he spoke.)
 
HatKick said:
It was a bad performance by Geoff, that's for sure. His best chance to win was to pressure and blitz forward with combos. Whenever he did that he landed good shots, and you could tell how umcorfortable it made Ian, but he simply didn't do it enough. Instead he waddled around and initiated those pointless clinches. A headscratcher of a performance.
Not only that, Garry would offer "the white-flag" of a glove-touch, and Neal would always accept that shit.

If Neal was worth a damn, he would have recognized this as fear, and put on even more pressure.

But he was willing to keep this "a sparring match," and got the LOSS his lack of intensity deserved.
 
Grew more love for Neal after his podcast appearance on Rampage's Jaxxon.
But he didn't fight how he said he would.
 
Yeah, was a pretty terrible fight. Haven't rewatched it, but it looked at the time like there were almost no "exchanges". It seemed like a ton of moving backwards and circling from Garry, Neal casually walking after him, with either Garry landing 1 or 2 strikes then backing out and circling again, or Neal landing a couple punches then clinching.
 
Neal reminds me of Uriah Hall in that he really seems like he doesn't want to hurt his opponent out there. Maybe go be a coach or something? Heart doesn't seem to be in it - nothing wrong with that at all btw but it doesn't really seem like the best mindset in a cage fight
 
