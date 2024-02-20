Ian Garry didn't Win / Geoff Neal Failed

IronGolem007
Folks, let's be real.
This wasn't even "a fight."
Ian Machado Garry ran, and avoided the fight, mostly.
Anytime Neal landed something good, Gary wanted to "glove touch"
It was an embarassment. Neal should never have complied with these "fear-based butt-kisses."
All Neal had to do was scramble after Garry, never let up, and make this a dogfight.
Neal had several moments where he hurt Garry ... but always let him off the hook.
Instead, Neal wanted to "spar" and "be freinds" ....
Watch the fight 1000x, every time Neal clipped Garry, instead of lighting his ass off, and going for a finish, Geoff would inexplicably "clinch" Ian, negating all of the momentum and damage he had done.
This was the stupidest, most frustrating fight of 2024.
Will never watch it again, will never pay to see either fighter again.
