Boxing Granite Chin >>> MMA "granite chin"

So the question is this...how many 'Granite chinned' MMA fighters would get KTFO in 1 or 2 rounds in there with a boxing power puncher?
The argument was Francis has never been KO'd...fighting with 4 ounce gloves, taking kicks and knees and elbows.
Yet he got slept quickly and was out for some time.
Clearly boxers generally hit a lot harder and with more accuracy, but their chins are also way tougher.
I wonder how many other supposed solid chins in MMA like Roy Nelson, Fujita, Mark Hunt, would get put to sleep relatively easily in boxing?
