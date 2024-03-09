Boxing Gloves vs MMA Gloves

A. Boxers punch harder

B. Even a good chinned boxer wasn’t taking that shot.

C. Ngannou’s chin was severely overrated by the mma people. Not saying he has bad chin, but he’s really only been hit in a couple of fights. In the first blaydes fight he didn’t react well to taking the jab, and in the stipe 1 fight. Stipe landed 1 punch in the rematch, and it staggered ngannou…..guys get hit more in 1 fight sometimes than Francis has in his career.