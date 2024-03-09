Boxing Gloves vs MMA Gloves

The Adder
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Oct 23, 2014
- Messages
- 1,887
- Reaction score
- 36
Why wasn't Ngannou able to take punches like nothing from boxing "pillow" gloves?
Ngannou was known for having a granite chin when hit by MMA "baby" gloves.
I was always told by MMA experts that the only reason MMA fighters appeared to have weak chins was because MMA gloves created more power somehow.
Is this another very convenient MMA myth getting exposed?
Ngannou was known for having a granite chin when hit by MMA "baby" gloves.
I was always told by MMA experts that the only reason MMA fighters appeared to have weak chins was because MMA gloves created more power somehow.
Is this another very convenient MMA myth getting exposed?