Boxing Gloves vs MMA Gloves

Why wasn't Ngannou able to take punches like nothing from boxing "pillow" gloves?
Ngannou was known for having a granite chin when hit by MMA "baby" gloves.
I was always told by MMA experts that the only reason MMA fighters appeared to have weak chins was because MMA gloves created more power somehow.
Is this another very convenient MMA myth getting exposed?
 
Boxers are simply way better than MMA fighters. More power, better chins, MUCH better technique. Enough said.
 
Pillow gloves right.......Maybe that is why some guys take a nap eternally.
 
Because Anthony Joshua hits really hard. You can't compare the punches of different fighters in different gloves. You'd have to compare the same fighter.
 
Lol there are pillow punchers in boxing too.. Punching power is not as simple as " being a boxer ". Otherwise Fury should have done what Joshua did tonight because Fury is known as a better boxer than Joshua..

Mayweather wouldn't hit any harder with 4 oz gloves on or Paulie Malignaggi
 
As said, its technique, and knowing how to throw your weight into a punch. It's not trained in MMA due to the threat of being taken down.
 
Way to overthink it bud....

Joshua is an Olympic gold medal level Boxer and HW champion in boxing ..


This was Ngannou's second pro boxing fight...


The outcome was EXACTLY how it should be ...
 
The myth got started because of the Rocky movies


 
A. Boxers punch harder
B. Even a good chinned boxer wasn’t taking that shot.
C. Ngannou’s chin was severely overrated by the mma people. Not saying he has bad chin, but he’s really only been hit in a couple of fights. In the first blaydes fight he didn’t react well to taking the jab, and in the stipe 1 fight. Stipe landed 1 punch in the rematch, and it staggered ngannou…..guys get hit more in 1 fight sometimes than Francis has in his career.
 
