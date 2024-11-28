Best TD defense: peak Reyes vs peak Gus vs peak Ngannou vs current Aspinall?

Who has best TD defense: peak Reyes (Jones fight), peak Gus (Jones 1 fight), peak Ngannou (Stipe 2 fight) or current Aspinall?
 
lsa said:
WEC Aldo....
That was some legit shit right there.
92% TDD rate. That's wild considering how many fights he's had. It's also wild that one of the few guys to take him down was . . . Rob Font lol.

Suarez for the ladies, though that's sort of expected. Hers is 100%.
 
xhaydenx said:
92% TDD rate. That's wild considering how many fights he's had. It's also wild that one of the few guys to take him down was . . . Rob Font lol.

Suarez for the ladies, though that's sort of expected. Hers is 100%.
I miss the old days with WEC.
A lot of times their cards was more exciting than the UFC.

And of course Frank Mir weird obsession with Miguel Torres....
More than one time it got awkward when he commentated.
 
Of the ones you mentioned, Gus for sure

He faced a prime Jones at hus wrestling peak and stuffed every takedown until the 5th rd and defended himself well on the ground.
 
El Diego said:
Of the ones you mentioned, Gus for sure

He faced a prime Jones at hus wrestling peak and stuffed every takedown until the 5th rd and defended himself well on the ground.
What's cool is Gus took down Jones first, and he did it in the first round when Jones was at his freshest.

That made Gus the first person to ever take Jones down at all.

The only other takedown scored on Jones was from DC later, but Gus actually got Jon down and controlled him, while DC had zero control and Jon got up pretty much the moment he hit the mat.
 
xhaydenx said:
92% TDD rate. That's wild considering how many fights he's had. It's also wild that one of the few guys to take him down was . . . Rob Font lol.

Suarez for the ladies, though that's sort of expected. Hers is 100%.
Woodley was 95% or something untill
Usman happened, and Usman was 100% untill Khamzat Happened.
 
Gregoire1 said:
Who has best TD defense: peak Reyes (Jones fight), peak Gus (Jones 1 fight), peak Ngannou (Stipe 2 fight) or current Aspinall?
Reyes was the hardest to takedown because he came in shape. Jones took Gus down and butchered him easily in the rematch so that might have been Jon's lack of training rather than Gus's TDD in the first fight.

All time best TDD goes to Aldo/Jones
 
