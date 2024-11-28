Best TD defense: peak Reyes vs peak Gus vs peak Ngannou vs current Aspinall?

It’s Aldo
WEC Aldo....
That was some legit shit right there.
92% TDD rate. That's wild considering how many fights he's had. It's also wild that one of the few guys to take him down was . . . Rob Font lol.
Suarez for the ladies, though that's sort of expected. Hers is 100%.
Of the ones you mentioned, Gus for sure
He faced a prime Jones at hus wrestling peak and stuffed every takedown until the 5th rd and defended himself well on the ground.
Reyes was the hardest to takedown because he came in shape. Jones took Gus down and butchered him easily in the rematch so that might have been Jon's lack of training rather than Gus's TDD in the first fight.Who has best TD defense: peak Reyes (Jones fight), peak Gus (Jones 1 fight), peak Ngannou (Stipe 2 fight) or current Aspinall?
Gane had 100% TDD in the UFC before Ngannou and Jones too