Not much difference to be honest. People keep talking about age but don't consider the opponent he's facing. Its easier to look fresh and prime against a reckless Francis chasing a ko and having little to no cardio and offensive wrestling. If Stipe fought Derrick lewis on Saturday instead of Jones people would be talking about how good he looked. You consider him being in his prime up to that point because he was facing guys like Mark Hunt, JDS, Werdum and Overeem. Much different than a nicksick coached and calculated Ngannou and Jon Jones.