Belal skullmogging Alex Peirerra .

Too bad Alex isnt gonna drop the sodas and Chipotle for 185 again. Belal already jocked on him .
REMEMBER THE REIGN MASHALLAH
Belal vs Pereira is a pretty even fight. Pereira’s size gives him a chance but Belal would take him down with ease.
The left wont put a dent in that cranium. Made of Palestinian Adamantium.
Just a couple of once in a lifetime athletes beautiful ting fi see Jah bless America
The left wont put a dent in that cranium. Made of Palestinian Adamantium.
WEAPON X.
Yall wanted to see Poatan against a grappler BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR.
