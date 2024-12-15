I'm still not 100% sold. I'm extremely thankful he got rid of Colby but 1) he did slow down after round 1, 2) he left himself open for counters frequently which a competent striker who is even remotely dangerous standing (i.e. not Colby) might capitalize on, and 3) his decision to go for that triangle was ridiculously stupid and mental errors like that in the future could cost him big (against an opponent who isn't a complete fraud of a "top" fighter).



That being said, I'd be very happy to be proven wrong and hope he does starch Belal who is also an extremely boring fighter who sucks every ounce of excitement out of a card if his name is on the headliner. The WW division needs a serious rebuild and I'm in favor of anyone who is going to get the old shitty driftwood out of here.