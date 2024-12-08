Post-UFC 310 Recap: Fast Thoughts (Share yours too!)

lerobshow
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2023
- Messages
- 268
- Reaction score
- 487
- Book Leon Edwards vs. Ian Garry ASAP.
I know Masvidal is trying to push for a fight with Edwards, and it would likely do well sales-wise due to the history and bad blood. However, the fight doesn’t make sense for the division right now. On the other hand, a fight with Garry makes all the sense in the world. Both fighters, with a win, could make a strong argument for being next in line for the title. Statistically, it’s also a great matchup.
- Kron Gracie needs to be released ASAP.
I have no idea what he’s still doing in the UFC, especially on the main card. I’m all for Mitchell vs. Doo Ho Choi next.
- I loved Sterling vs. Evloev.
Both fighters had their moments, and this is one of the best performances from Sterling I’ve seen in a while. Since Volk deserves a rematch and is the logical next opponent for Topuria, book Evloev vs. Lopes next. The winner should fight for the title. Personally, I think both Topuria and Evloev beat Lopes, but a Topuria-Evloev matchup would be incredibly intriguing.
- Volkov got robbed.
Maybe "robbed" is too strong, but I felt he clearly won 2-1. Even Gane seemed to know it inside. That said, I’m not going to complain since I’ve wanted to see Gane vs. Aspinall for so long. These are the two most athletic heavyweights we’ve seen in a long time. The last comparable fighter I can remember is Mitrione.
- Weidman and Smith need to retire.
Weidman performed better than I expected and almost got the finish, but why would he keep fighting? There’s just no reason to. As for Smith, that was sad to watch.
- Belal must be feeling good after tonight’s fights.
Shavkat looked human—not that it was a bad performance at all. If anything, Garry exceeded my expectations. He really surprised me with his takedown defense. This is the kind of fight where a loss will be immensely beneficial for his growth, especially training under Oliveira and the guys in Brazil.
Share your thoughts -- hope you all had a great night!
Last edited: