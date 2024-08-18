Dricus beats Alex Periera and Belal

AmbassadorFright

AmbassadorFright

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 28, 2022
Messages
2,200
Reaction score
3,547
It's seriously hilarious how the narrative that Dricus is trash still continues after last night, I've even seen people saying Belal would beat him but the fact of the matter is he finishes both of them. He's big, dangerous, cam offensively and defensively grapple, huge power in his hands and a dangerous BJJ threat. Neither Belal or Alex has fought a fighter with his style or pace to pull off finishes in the later rounds against someone as seasoned as Izzy. I think he beats most fighters around his weight class above and below.
 
AmbassadorFright said:
It's seriously hilarious how the narrative that Dricus is trash still continues after last night, I've even seen people saying Belal would beat him but the fact of the matter is he finishes both of them. He's big, dangerous, cam offensively and defensively grapple, huge power in his hands and a dangerous BJJ threat. Neither Belal or Alex has fought a fighter with his style or pace to pull off finishes in the later rounds against someone as seasoned as Izzy. I think he beats most fighters around his weight class above and below.
Click to expand...

Belal is the ultimate underdog, i think he can pull it off.
 
LouisBolanos said:
DDP is not
b̶e̶a̶t̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶W̶h̶i̶t̶t̶a̶k̶e̶r̶
̶g̶e̶t̶t̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶b̶e̶l̶t̶
̶b̶e̶a̶t̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶A̶d̶e̶s̶a̶n̶y̶a̶
beating Poatan
Click to expand...

I won't lie, I've said all of this and I'm having crow for dinner. lol. But I stand by it, he is not beating Poatan.
 
sirmorbach said:
I won't lie, I've said all of this and I'm having crow for dinner. lol. But I stand by it, he is not beating Poatan.
Click to expand...
Atv 184? He destroys Poatan, and I am a big fan. No way Alex loose all that mass and perform. At 205 who knows? We didnt see Dricus fight there, he is tank in mw, but would he be average in lhw?/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Arm Barbarian
Media Dricus to Izzy - "Stop searching for my willy on the internet, it's weird."
Replies
14
Views
523
Poirierfan
Poirierfan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,429
Messages
56,052,440
Members
175,048
Latest member
J22

Share this page

Back
Top