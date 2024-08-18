Dricus beats Alex Periera and Belal

It's seriously hilarious how the narrative that Dricus is trash still continues after last night, I've even seen people saying Belal would beat him but the fact of the matter is he finishes both of them. He's big, dangerous, cam offensively and defensively grapple, huge power in his hands and a dangerous BJJ threat. Neither Belal or Alex has fought a fighter with his style or pace to pull off finishes in the later rounds against someone as seasoned as Izzy. I think he beats most fighters around his weight class above and below.