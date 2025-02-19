  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Dricus Du Plessis Ridicules Belal Muhammad’s Double-Champ Aspirations

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
102,823
Reaction score
177,528
2167220858.jpg

Dricus du Plessis reacts to Belal Muhammad saying he sucks:

“Has he ever finished anyone?… the UFC doesn’t even like Belal Muhammad…



He’s definitely better on Twitter than he is in fights.” 👀🍿

🎥 @arielhelwani #UFC #MMA

pic.twitter.com/klzBNQYrG9


— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 18, 2025
Click to expand...
www.sherdog.com

Dricus Du Plessis Ridicules Belal Muhammad’s Double-Champ Aspirations

Dricus Du Plessis is downplaying a potential clash against Belal Muhammad.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Dricus Du Plessis is downplaying a potential clash against Belal Muhammad.

Muhammad recently teased a move up to middleweight to challenge Du Plessis for the title. “Remember the Name” also slammed the entire division —with the exception of Khamzat Chimaev — citing Du Plessis’ title defence against Sean Strickland at UFC 312 earlier this month.

Responding to Muhammad’s comments, Du Plessis brought up the lack of finishes on the welterweight champ’s record. The South African also noted that Muhammad has yet to defend his title since winning it against Leon Edwards at UFC 304 in July 2024. Du Plessis is confident that Muhammad won’t be granted an immediate title shot at middleweight even if he vacates the 170-pound title.

Belal Muhammad, I can’t even remember the way he fights,” Du Plessis said on "The Ariel Helwani Show." “Has he ever finished anyone?... I like how he acts like he has a choice to go up to 185 [pounds]. The UFC will never let him. If he wants to do that he would have to abandon his belt, give up his belt, vacate and go up to 185. And there’s no way they’re giving him a direct title shot. There’s no way. The UFC doesn’t even like Belal Muhammad… He’s definitely better on Twitter than he is in fights.”

Du Plessis isn’t intrigued by a potential clash against Muhammad as he considers it “unfair” due to the size difference.

“I mean that would be unfair... “ Du Plessis said. “Have you seen the size of the man? What is he gonna do? Is he gonna get somebody to help, is he gonna sit on somebody’s neck? How’s it gonna work? He’s the smallest – I couldn’t believe that he’s at 170 when I saw him… I step on his head and it’s over. That’s how that fight goes.”

Du Plessis won the title against Sean Strickland at UFC 297 last year and defended it with a submission victory against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305. The 31-year-old called out light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira after his latest title defense against Strickland.



@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
I could see people being a little sour on Dricus. Especially when we've seen more ferocious MW competition in recent fights. Chimaev, Borralho, Imavov, and most recently, even Cannonier-Rodrigues. The DuPlessis-Strickland title fights could be considered ugly from a technical standpoint. And Dricus couldn’t close the show against a downright pathetic Strickland effort in the rematch. I think a lot of pros are probably scratching their heads, like “how is he the champ? Where’s the elite competition?”
 
Last edited:
Belal Muhammad needs to calm down and defend his title a few times before even talking about moving up to challenge another title

Gone are the days where champions respected the belt and other fighters in the division, and cleared out the division before even thinking about challenging the second title
 
AmonTobin said:
I could see people being a little sour on Dricus. The DuPlessis-Strickland title fights could have been considered ugly from a technical standpoint. And Dricus couldn’t close the show against a downright pathetic Strickland effort in the rematch.
Click to expand...
yeah that fight sucked, it's not dricus' fault but it kind of makes the whole division look shit when you see a fight like that for the belt
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
yeah that fight sucked, it's not dricus' fault but it kind of makes the whole division looks shit when you see a fight like that for the belt
Click to expand...
That’s my biggest gripe is that I expect much better in a title fight. That was pretty rough. Past champs have had it much harder in their title defences. Strickland didn’t belong in there that night and Dricus looked lacklustre by not getting a finish.
 
Muhammad nuthuggers need to calm their tits over the last DuPlessis title fight. It may not have been his most exciting title defense, but Belal has never had a title defense and never had an exciting mma fight.
 
Champs all go for the easy paydays more than ever these days.

Someone wins a belt, first thing they do, is challenge the champ in the division above. Easy storyline, easy big payday and if they lose, no big deal, go back to their division and they don't risk losing their belt.

I see why Dana allows it sometimes, because it's also easy money/storyline for PPV. Oh, so and so is going for two belts, what a special super fight (that no one asked for). But it will sell to casuals.

Hopefully people tire of champs immediately challenging the champ in the division above.
 
My hot unpopular take: I still can't shake the feeling that DuPlessis is an overachiever, in the right place at the right time. I just think I've seen way better MW's now and in the past, some who had the belt and even some who haven't.

{<shrug}
 
AmonTobin said:
My hot unpopular take: I still can't shake the feeling that DuPlessis is an overachiever, in the right place at the right time. I just think I've seen way better MW's now and in the past, some who had the belt and even some who haven't.

{<shrug}
Click to expand...
I think the same, fought a chinny whittaker(hurt by a jab) and an izzy who was coming off of a 50-45 domination from strickland and was coming back after a year layoff. Then he beat pillowfisted strickland who can't adjust in a fight to save his life. I think he will lose his next fight to a dangerous middleweight in his prime in Chimaev. Caio would beat him too.
 
Belal would give him a better fight than Stricklost.
He is pretty small though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

joy2day
The UFC doesn't like Belal
2 3 4
Replies
71
Views
1K
CrimsonFan
CrimsonFan
BEATDOWNS
DDP responds to Sean Strickland's stand and bang pact
2
Replies
35
Views
1K
Local Plata
Local Plata

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,717
Messages
56,917,699
Members
175,459
Latest member
Mehmet Efe Koç

Share this page

Back
Top