Dricus du Plessis reacts to Belal Muhammad saying he sucks:
“Has he ever finished anyone?… the UFC doesn’t even like Belal Muhammad…
He’s definitely better on Twitter than he is in fights.”
@arielhelwani #UFC #MMA
pic.twitter.com/klzBNQYrG9
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 18, 2025
Dricus Du Plessis Ridicules Belal Muhammad’s Double-Champ Aspirations
Dricus Du Plessis is downplaying a potential clash against Belal Muhammad.
www.sherdog.com
Muhammad recently teased a move up to middleweight to challenge Du Plessis for the title. “Remember the Name” also slammed the entire division —with the exception of Khamzat Chimaev — citing Du Plessis’ title defence against Sean Strickland at UFC 312 earlier this month.
Responding to Muhammad’s comments, Du Plessis brought up the lack of finishes on the welterweight champ’s record. The South African also noted that Muhammad has yet to defend his title since winning it against Leon Edwards at UFC 304 in July 2024. Du Plessis is confident that Muhammad won’t be granted an immediate title shot at middleweight even if he vacates the 170-pound title.
“Belal Muhammad, I can’t even remember the way he fights,” Du Plessis said on "The Ariel Helwani Show." “Has he ever finished anyone?... I like how he acts like he has a choice to go up to 185 [pounds]. The UFC will never let him. If he wants to do that he would have to abandon his belt, give up his belt, vacate and go up to 185. And there’s no way they’re giving him a direct title shot. There’s no way. The UFC doesn’t even like Belal Muhammad… He’s definitely better on Twitter than he is in fights.”
Du Plessis isn’t intrigued by a potential clash against Muhammad as he considers it “unfair” due to the size difference.
“I mean that would be unfair... “ Du Plessis said. “Have you seen the size of the man? What is he gonna do? Is he gonna get somebody to help, is he gonna sit on somebody’s neck? How’s it gonna work? He’s the smallest – I couldn’t believe that he’s at 170 when I saw him… I step on his head and it’s over. That’s how that fight goes.”
Du Plessis won the title against Sean Strickland at UFC 297 last year and defended it with a submission victory against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305. The 31-year-old called out light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira after his latest title defense against Strickland.
