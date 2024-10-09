Belal Muhammad should be higher on the P4P list than Alex Pereira

He has longer streak
He is the more skilled, more well rounded athlete
He is in a harder division
He has better wins
Hasn't lost a fight in almost six years while Alex lost year before last year
Only finished once; Alex has been finished twice

In what what world does it make sense that Belal isnt higher???????
 
Last edited:
Did you just say Belal has defended the title more than Alex?

Edit: Copy/Paste from Leon Edwards should be ranked higher thread. This is why TS says he has more defenses than Alex. Which, is also inaccurate.
 
11996696.gif
 
Still doing some editing. My bad. I will fix that
 
It's so rare to have a a champ like Pereria like Pride Fedor rare. Folks need to just enjoy it instead of trying to tear guy down cause when it goes it's not coming back for a long time likely.
 
Your hate is so transparent
 
In what what world does it make sense that Leon Edwards isn't P4P #2???????

WTF.gif
 
When did Belal finish Leon Edwards, you bitch-ass crybaby?

After removing your "false-insert" of Edwards ...

How many CHAMPIONS has Belal beaten?
Answer = NONE

How many TITLE FIGHTS has Belal had?
Answer = NONE

Sit down and shut your bitch-ass up.

Belal = non-finishing, non-challenged, mid-level POS
Pereira = ALWAYS-finishing, CHAMPION-defeating, ELITE-level ROCKSTAR
 
probably sounded like a good idea in your head when you were pressing ctrl+v (while having all the hate swirl in your mind)… until you read the comments and realized you forgot to edit before pressing post.
 
No but Charles should be higher than Strickland
 
Bro, this is so bad. I went to Del Amo Mall twice this week bro. Hope you have even good.
 
Imagine being such a LOSER, that you actually give a fuck about P4P..
 
