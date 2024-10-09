Belal Muhammad should be higher on the P4P list than Alex Pereira

You Will Vote For Dreyga
You have no choice
He has longer streak
He is the more skilled, more well rounded athlete
He is in a harder division
He has better wins
Hasn't lost a fight in almost six years while Alex lost year before last year
Only finished once; Alex has been finished twice
In what what world does it make sense that Belal isnt higher???????
