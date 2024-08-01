Is the belal era here? other fighters using the same style

ArtardFiesta

ArtardFiesta

we might be at a new point in mma where guys with belal gameplan start taking over. There are already several fighters with his style

125 - phantasia
135 - merab and sandhagen
145 - aljo
155 -arman
170 - king belal. ian garry
185 - ddp is 50% there. he does use a lot of wrestling and control to steal rounds, but he has the power to use that to wear his opponents down and finish them. howeve the potential to become a belal is there
205 - ank

hw - only fitting if jon jones retires using king belal style
 
Belal has all the earmarks of a transitory champion, but he deserves his flowers. I don't even really mind his style or anything, he's not a big finisher and doesn't seem focused on trying to be.
But what he lacks in lethality he makes up for in hustle and good game planning.

He's like a less goofy Forrest Griffin, he made it to the top but won't be there long I'm guessing.
 
You mean the style of MMA fighters using all of their MMA skill sets to win fights?

What kind of tard thread is this?

When Shavkat demolishes Belal will it be the new era of Shavkat style?

AldoStillGoat said:
No matter how much Dana cries and wiggles, this is MMA not boxing. If he wants a stand up only fight he should go start a kickboxing or boxing org and fuck off.
Or pay them to stand, which he kind of does with his fight bonuses, but wait..
1722548694780.png
 
Did you just compare Belal and Cory Sandhagen???

Shocked GIF - Shocked Glass Break - Discover & Share GIFs
 
I'm waiting for another Belal evolution where he starts knocking foos out dead.

Canelo hands transform into Tyson hands.
 
Let's be honest, this is the GSP style.

The guy most people have in their top 3 greatest of all time rankings.

Gsp was ragged on for fighting like how Belal fights when he was in his reign.

Gsp was definitely better, but Belal is definitely a "great" fighter when it comes to that style.

People just don't get excited for it.
 
another fighter that comes to mind with similar style is Colby Covington.
 
Wrestlers and grapplers and guys that can do both have literally been in the UFC since UFC 1.
 
