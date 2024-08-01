Is the belal era here? other fighters using the same style

we might be at a new point in mma where guys with belal gameplan start taking over. There are already several fighters with his style



125 - phantasia

135 - merab and sandhagen

145 - aljo

155 -arman

170 - king belal. ian garry

185 - ddp is 50% there. he does use a lot of wrestling and control to steal rounds, but he has the power to use that to wear his opponents down and finish them. howeve the potential to become a belal is there

205 - ank



hw - only fitting if jon jones retires using king belal style