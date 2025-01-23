  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

"I dont cut much weight" - Fighters where this is actually true?

El Fernas

El Fernas

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jul 16, 2014
Messages
26,351
Reaction score
15,528
There is a lot of noise going around regarding Jiri´s fight night weight for UFC 311, some fighters like Colby love to claim they are not huge weight cutters, which are the fighters that on record are cutting very little that they could fight at a weight class below?

-Jiri Prochazka this past weekend fought at 208lbs while being a career LHW, with a fight or 2 at HW
-Kevin Holland has been jumping up and down between MW and WW, he was 190lbs, he should go back to WW for the remainder of his career.
-Billy Elekana, this guy has a very low profile but at fight night he was still under the 205 limit, for a career LHW he might fit better at MW.

-Ian Garry, he didnt fought this weekend, has fought at 180lbs, which is right in the middle of what Moicano and Makhachev fought this wekend, while officially being a weight class below.

Any prime examples of this you might recall? I think Cody Garbrandt was also very light at BW but his chin/style didnt held up too well when he tried FLW, but size wise he is on par with them, i think he was 142lbs when he fought TJ Dillashaw.
 
Last edited:
Imavov doesn't look like he cuts much weight at all, neither does chimaev at middleweight, both of them don't look dehydrated or bad at weigh ins for 185
 
I was gonna say Billy shouldn't be used as example since he probably chose not to cut weight due to the fight being on short notice, but i checked and his last fights were at LHW. He also used to fight at MW.

Anyway, Dan Henderson comes to my mind regarding. Hendo used to fight at MW/LHW and basically didnt cut at LHW. I was checking and he had bizarre weights like:

199 lbs weigh-in against Daniel Cormier
202 lbs weigh-in against Shogun II
207 lbs weigh-in against Fedor (HW bout)
 
Necrocrawler said:
I was gonna say Billy shouldn't be used as example since he probably chose not to cut weight due to the fight being on short notice, but i checked and his last fights were at LHW. He also used to fight at MW.

Anyway, Dan Henderson comes to my mind regarding. Hendo used to fight at MW/LHW and basically didnt cut at LHW. I was checking and he had bizarre weights like:

199 lbs weigh-in against Daniel Cormier
202 lbs weigh-in against Shogun II
207 lbs weigh-in against Fedor (HW bout)
Click to expand...

Just want to note, the 199lbs against Cormier... that was Dan fully fed and hydrated.

He was on camera on the fight week blogs eating full meals. He also noted he made a point to get his water/food weight up.

That fight was a really dumb booking, even by UFC standards.
 
Ryan Hall can't cut much weight, relatively speaking. He weighs around 156/157 in the cage, which is still some cutting for a FW, but was also the case for his LW fights too
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,975
Messages
56,804,526
Members
175,417
Latest member
Sergeq

Share this page

Back
Top