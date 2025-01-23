"I dont cut much weight" - Fighters where this is actually true?

There is a lot of noise going around regarding Jiri´s fight night weight for UFC 311, some fighters like Colby love to claim they are not huge weight cutters, which are the fighters that on record are cutting very little that they could fight at a weight class below?



-Jiri Prochazka this past weekend fought at 208lbs while being a career LHW, with a fight or 2 at HW

-Kevin Holland has been jumping up and down between MW and WW, he was 190lbs, he should go back to WW for the remainder of his career.

-Billy Elekana, this guy has a very low profile but at fight night he was still under the 205 limit, for a career LHW he might fit better at MW.



-Ian Garry, he didnt fought this weekend, has fought at 180lbs, which is right in the middle of what Moicano and Makhachev fought this wekend, while officially being a weight class below.



Any prime examples of this you might recall? I think Cody Garbrandt was also very light at BW but his chin/style didnt held up too well when he tried FLW, but size wise he is on par with them, i think he was 142lbs when he fought TJ Dillashaw.