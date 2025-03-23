  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Is this the era of "well-rounded" meta dominating?

fries in the bag

Jan 20, 2025
58
105
125:
Pantoja ---> well-rounded

135:
Merab ---> well-rounded

145:
Topuria ---> well-rounded

155:
Makhachev ---> well-rounded

170:
Belal ---> well-rounded
Brady ---> well-rounded
Shavkat ---> well-rounded

185:
DDP ---> well-rounded
Khamzat ---> well-rounded

205:
Magomed ---> well-rounded
Pereira ---> NOT well-rounded (ground game non-existent)
Prochazka ---> NOT well-rounded (no defense)

265:
Jones ---> well-rounded
Aspinall ---> well-rounded
Ngannou ---> well-rounded


Gone are the days where strikers, wrestlers, grapplers dominate and become world champ.
No more flashy Karate Conor who became double champ.

You DO NOT need to be a master in any single discipline,
but you MUST be proficient in every facet of the MMA game.


---------------


I propose a new, 4-step online training program for current MMA fighters to level up:

just watch their training montages and copy their style + combine into mma. EZ.

1. learn to box like:
- Oleksandr Usyk

2. learn to grapple like:
- Gordon Ryan

3. learn to wrestle like:
- Akhmed Tazhudinov

4. learn to kick like:
- Ernesto Hoost
 
Yes, the skill level across the board is way higher today which is why its also so much harder to dominate the sport like in the old days.

But let the pessimists try to convince you that the UFC sucks these days!
 
I will have to say Pereira has become well rounded enough, elite tdd against Ank. His boxing that was disappointing
 
I dont get how this is different from the last 15 years or even just 3 years ago? Like, if we're saying Mekrab is well rounded, then how aren't most other champions? If anything Mekrab does one or two things really really well and no one can stop it.

The McGregor thing is a weird shout out. I have no idea why he was picked out of the many champions in the last decade, but he isn't "one dimensional".
 
He was on the defensive the whole time..it's much easier to stop a takedown when it's the only single thing you are focusing on. If he went on the attack he would have been straight on his back. It wasn't that his boxing was disappointing he just wasn't good enough of a wrestler to be able to use his boxing basically (well his kickboxing).
 
I probably wouldn't call Merab and Khamzat well rounded. Obviously they can do more than just wrestle but they are clearly wrestling specialists with below average striking (though Khamzat has a submission game too). Belal and Brady have improved their striking lately but well rounded?

Well rounded to me is guys like Jones, DC, Stipe, RDA, Cruz, Dillashaw, Volkanowski, Oliveira...
 
Pantoja is well-rounded? His striking isn't that good. It's ok, but it's mostly that he's tough as nails. If he's well-rounded, almost everyone is.

It's basically always mostly well-rounded at the top. Like when Khabib (not well-rounded) was champ, there was Volk, Cejudo, Yan, TJ, Dom, Colby, Usman, Stipe, DC...these guys are pretty well-rounded.
The whole UFC is well-rounded compared to the 90s.
 
Pantoja and Merab have some very specific holes in their game, but still quite well rounded.
 
let's see...


265: tom aspinal > prime cain
205: prime lhw jones > magomed/pereira/prochazka
185: dricus and khamzat > prime anderson
170: prime gsp > belal/shavkat
155: makhachev > prime frankie edgar
145: topuria > prime aldo
135: merab >= prime cruz

out of this picture from april 2011, only lhw jones and gsp are still better than today's champions.
the rest get mogged to the shadow realm by today's champions
 
LOL so cute Covid Lockdown fans

Whats DDP and Khamzat ever done and accomplished to be over Anderson? Anderson has had 16 MW UFC title fights, DDP had 2 MW title defenses, Khamzat has never even been in a title fight ever lol.

Topuria over Aldo lol, Topuria has 1 title defense!! ONE, what the hell have these people actually done to be over guys like Aldo, Aldo was a long time champion in WEC and UFC with so many title defenses.

Everyone who wins next is the new ''greatest p4p fighter ever" eh thats your logic with all of this. That is what you are saying, whoever is current is the greatest ever in history. Deary deary me
 
fucking anderson silva had 0 ground game.

what have we learned from mma, especially over the past 10 or so years?
you need to be well-rounded.

topuria > fw conor > aldo
conor one-tapped aldo, and conor would get one-tapped by topuria or grapplefucked


not every new champ is the best ever.
i look at skill level and level of competition.

not by greatest number of titles.

prime jones is still superior in skills to mahomed/pereira/prochazka.
prime gsp is still superior in skills to belal/shavkat.


there is a difference between greatest (number of accolades / resume) vs best (superior mma skillset)
 
your argument makes no sense.

Even if we assumed today's champions were better than those, what does that have to do with well roundedness? How aren't the older fighters not well rounded?

In what world is someone like Frankie Edgar, Dominic Cruz, or Cain Velasquez one dimensional? How are they specialist but Mekrab and Topuria are not?


Anderson Silva is one of the few fighters that has knockouts using every limb and he has a good ground game. He's somehow less well rounded than Khazmat, who basically tries to beat everyone the exact same way every fight?
 
they're all well-rounded except for anderson silva.
dude put all his skill points into striking and 0 into ground game.
 
Well, Silva subbed Dan Henderson, and triangled the fuck out of Sonnen, so he obviously has a ground game.

You just choose to ignore that.
 
I'm sorry but you haven't been watching long, Anderson is a long time BJJ black belt under the Nog brothers and has had more BJJ matches than you've had hot dinners. He just was so amazing in striking that he loved to strike but tapped guys with beautiful submissions as well.

Mostly everyone was very well rounded after around 2002/2003, thats when everyone was cross training and had a bit of everything. Guys didn't cross train much between 93-2000, a few did but not many, but after around 2003 everyone was good in most areas and cross trained.
 
