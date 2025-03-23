Is this the era of "well-rounded" meta dominating?

fries in the bag
125:
Pantoja ---> well-rounded
135:
Merab ---> well-rounded
145:
Topuria ---> well-rounded
155:
Makhachev ---> well-rounded
170:
Belal ---> well-rounded
Brady ---> well-rounded
Shavkat ---> well-rounded
185:
DDP ---> well-rounded
Khamzat ---> well-rounded
205:
Magomed ---> well-rounded
Pereira ---> NOT well-rounded (ground game non-existent)
Prochazka ---> NOT well-rounded (no defense)
265:
Jones ---> well-rounded
Aspinall ---> well-rounded
Ngannou ---> well-rounded
Gone are the days where strikers, wrestlers, grapplers dominate and become world champ.
No more flashy Karate Conor who became double champ.
You DO NOT need to be a master in any single discipline,
but you MUST be proficient in every facet of the MMA game.
---------------
I propose a new, 4-step online training program for current MMA fighters to level up:
just watch their training montages and copy their style + combine into mma. EZ.
1. learn to box like:
- Oleksandr Usyk
2. learn to grapple like:
- Gordon Ryan
3. learn to wrestle like:
- Akhmed Tazhudinov
4. learn to kick like:
- Ernesto Hoost
Last edited: